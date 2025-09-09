Toronto’s 2025 Best of the Best: 81 top food spots you need to try right now

Introducing Toronto’s 2025 Best of the Best — our ultimate city guide to everything you need to know, from the juiciest burgers and trendiest cold plunges to the sharpest tailors and most talented tattoo artists. Kicking off our three-part series with food, we’ve rounded up the spots you absolutely need to try right now — whether it’s a perfectly grilled steak or the city’s best vegan eats. Here’s the best Toronto food spots you need to check out.

1. BEST SUSHI

Founded by Taro Akiyama in 1996, TARO’S FISH is a legendary Toronto fish market and sushi spot, renowned for its fresh, high-quality seafood and its supply to the city’s top restaurants. 800 Sheppard Ave. E.

2. BEST FISH & CHIPS

Flaky fish, light crispy batter and housemade tartar, SEA WITCH on St. Clair serves fish and chips so authentic it could transport you straight to the U.K. 636 St Clair Ave. W.

3. BEST BURRITOS

WILBUR MEXICANA keeps it simple with a concise menu of three burritos, each a must-try. And to add some heat, Wilbur offers a self-serve hot sauce and salsa bar. 552 King St. W.

4. BEST POUTINE

Hit NOM NOM NOM POUTINE for massive fries smothered in gravy and squeaky cheese, with hearty options such as Super Dog and pulled beef. 707 Dundas St. W.

5. BEST BUTCHER

CUMBRAE’S, a four-time Best Of winner, including 2023, excels in sustainable meat from local farms. Although Cumbrae’s offers pies and soups, the beef remains the star. 714 Queen St. W.

6. BEST HOT DOGS

Definitely not your average weiner joint, GRANDMA LOVES YOU serves the best in the city, including the standout Japan Dog — loaded with avocado, cucumber, sea- weed and wasabi mayo. 40 St. Clair Ave. W.

7. BEST PAD THAI

At PAI, try chef Nuit Regular’s famous Pad Thai: a warm nest of noodles with a flawless balance of sweetness and spice. 18 Duncan St.

8. BEST BREAKFAST

WHITE LILY DINER serves all-day brunch with highlights like steak n’ eggs. Run by Ben Denham and Ashley Lloyd, it features fresh ingredients from their own farm — talk about fresh! 678 Queen St. E.

9. BEST ROTI

ROTI CUISINE OF INDIA is a cosy spot serving curries on rice or in roti, with a surprising Jamaican twist. One bite of their roti, and the bold flavours will knock your socks off. 308 Dupont St.

10. BEST UDON

MENAMI offers a selection of 16 house-made udon noodle dishes, among them the impressive new maze udon, featuring tender miso-sauced ground pork. 5469 Yonge St., North York

11. & 12. BEST NEW YORK-STYLE PIE

PIZZERIA BADIALI brings an old-school New York slice experience to Toronto, with long lines for its light, airy crust fermented for two days for maximum flavour. 106 Dovercourt Rd.

NORTH OF BROOKLYN serves authentic, handcrafted pies with a perfect balance of thin,crispy crust, rich flavours and evenly spread sauce and cheese. 1728 Avenue Rd.

13. BEST BUTTER TARTS

Treat yourself to award-winning tarts at CIRCLES and SQUARES, honoured at Ontario’s Best Butter Tarts Festival for its classic,Snickers, maple pecan and pumpkin spice butter tart flavours. 197 Bartley Dr, North York

14. BEST PIES

WANDA’S PIE IN THE SKY turns Kensington Market into a pie lover’s paradise. 287 Augusta Ave.

15. BEST COOKIES

Born from a simple hobby, multiple Best Of winner MIDNIGHT COOKIE satisfies cravings anytime, whether it’s 3 p.m. or 3 a.m. Try the sinfully rich Kinder cookie — decadence at its finest. 3 Manor Rd. E.

16. BEST CAKES

Playful, nostalgic and delightfully over-the-top, Master Chef alum and DAAN GO CAKE LAB owner Christopher Siu turns durian and milk tea cakes into a must-queue experience. 550 Hwy. 7, Richmond Hill

17. BEST PANCAKES

In Little Italy, OLD SCHOOL’s Blueberry Hill pancakes steal the show. Served in a castiron pan with blueberry compote, bacon and a hefty scoop of brown sugar butter, it’s pure indulgence. 800 Dundas St. W.

18. BEST NACHOS

SNEAKY DEE’S King’s Crown nachos are a deliciously chaotic masterpiece, a Taste Test and Best Of champ, they come heaping with toppings like frijoles and seasoned ground beef. 431 College St.

19. BEST LOBSTER ROLL

Known for its oysters, family-run business RODNEY’S shines with its lobster roll: a toasted bun loaded with chunky lobster meat and served with crispy shoestring fries. 469 King St. W.

20.BEST BIBIMBAP

For food that warms the soul, mom-and-pop shop SUNRISE HOUSE in Koreatown serves comforting dishes like kimchi stew with tuna and ra bokki. 661 Bloor St. W.

21. BEST JAMAICAN PATTIES

MICHIDEAN has been turning out Toronto’s favourite Jamaican patties for decades. The flaky crusts and classic fillings earned cult status, found everywhere from corner shops to school cafeterias. 7725 Birchmont Rd.

22. BEST RAMEN

Mention ramen and opinions fly. For us, HOKKAIDO RAMEN SANTOUKA wins — tender pork cheek, house-made broths and a subtle kick from three secret chili peppers. 2057 Yonge St.

23. BEST GREEK SALAD

Though the seafood takes the spotlight at bustling Greek hot spot MAMAKAS, don’t miss the horiatiki salad, featuring a gigantic slab of feta on top. 80 Ossington Ave.

24. BEST BANH MI

Chinatown storefront BANH MI NGUYEN HUONG run by the parents of Banh Mi Boys since the ’80s, churns out hundreds of banh mi and rice paper rolls daily. 322 Spadina Ave.

25. BEST STEAK HOUSE

Yes, people love the House of Chan, they love Black + Blue — but for us, the best steakhouse is the classic French style that CÔTE DE BŒUF, with roughly 18 seats, serves up. 130 Ossington Ave.

26. & 27. BEST DELI SANDWICH

PANCER’S ORIGINAL, a classic since 1957, and CENTRE STREET DELI, Thornhill’s top lunch spot, are tied for iconic deli status. 3865 Bathurst St., 136 Centre St., Thornhill

28. BEST BRISKET SANDWICH

Five-time Best Of winner BLACK CAMEL’s slow-roasted brisket sandwich is a five- day labour of love, slow cooked for 14 hours overnight and served on a soft Portuguese kaiser roll. 4 Crescent Rd.

29. BEST VEAL SANDWICH

Marcus Burt and his father serve up a dinner plate–sized veal sandwich at PAPAMIO’S, topped with grilled mushrooms, caramelised onions, peppers and tomato sauce. 934 Manning Ave.

30. & 31. BEST CLUB SANDWICH

It’s a tie between the two classics: AVENUE DINER’s time-honoured club sandwiches and WINDFIELDS’ gourmet upgrade. 222 Davenport Rd., 801 York Mills Rd.

32. & 33. BEST DOUGHNUTS

HARRY AND HEELS Located inside the Fourth Man in the Fire Pizzeria just might be the softest and most flavourful you’ve ever had. 832 Dundas St. W.

Think plant-based treats can’t be delicious? These ultra-fluffy, doughnuts — ring dipped, filled, fritters and cronuts from MACHINO — beg to differ. Vegan never tasted so good. 556 Bloor St. W.

34. BEST TRINI DOUBLES

Since 1976, ALI’S ROTI in Parkdale has been perfecting doubles, with a meticulous two-hour process that delivers the ideal texture, spice and flavour every time. 1446 Queen St. W.

35. BEST GELATO

MIZZICA, run by Italian expat Paolo, offers a rotating selection of delicious flavours. 532 Eglinton Ave. W., 307 Queen St. W.

36. BEST JERK CHICKEN

RAPS RESTAURANT has been serving some of the GTA’s best jerk chicken for over 40 years. This Eglinton West spot seasons and smokes it to juicy, fall-off-the-bone perfection. 1541 Eglinton Ave. W.

37. BEST MEATBALLS

At 7 NUMBERS, chef Rosa’s meatballs, with a core of mozzarella surrounded by savoury meat and topped with home- made sauce, are the epitome of Italian comfort food. 516 Eglinton Ave. W.

38. BEST PHO

When a recent cold waylaid Post City’s publisher, he set out to find T.O’s best pho. MI MI emerged on top, offering colossal portions, unbeatable flavour and the best vermicelli rice noodles. 686A Gerrard St. E.

39. BEST SHAWARMA

SHAWARMA EMPIRE is the go-to for Palestinian-style shawarma. With long lines and rave reviews, their grilled pita is packed with meat, veggies and homemade sauce. 1961 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough

40. BEST VEGETARIAN

Gia’s plant-forward menu focuses on housemade pasta, as well as local and organic produce sourced from suppliers like 100km Foods and Clearwater Farm. 1214 Dundas St. W.

41. & 42. BEST CHARBROILED BURGER

APACHE BURGERS’ charbroiled patties with retro pricing draw block-long lines. At BURGER SHACK, enjoy a Banquet Burger, a local favourite of Drake and Max Domi. 5236 Dundas St. W., Thornhill; 233 Eglinton Ave. W.

43. BEST SPANIKOPITA

Mamakas hits the jackpot with its SOUVLA pop-up, offering mouth-watering spanakopita: buttery handmade phyllo brimming with greens and feta. 105 Scollard St.

44. BEST BAGUETTES

No need to miss Paris — with THOBORS, you can savour the wonderfully dense and flavourful baguettes made from the highest-quality ingredients. 627 Mount Pleasant Rd.

45. BEST SOURDOUGH

Evoking the charm of Parisian patisseries, PETITE THUET’s Alsatian sour- dough is renowned for its crackling crust and soft, airy interior. 1162 Yonge St.

46. & 47. BEST CAESAR SALAD

Set in Casa Loma, BLUE BLOOD serves a can’t-miss tableside caesar with herbed croutons, doublesmoked bacon, anchovies and Reggiano. 1 Austin Terrace

The caesar salad at OCTAGON, a high-end steak house is a tableside show. A cart rolls up, and staff prepare it with flair, turning a salad into a performance. 7529 Yonge St., Thornhill

48. BEST BUTTER CHICKEN

Two-time winner, BANJARA has truly mastered the art of butter chicken. Succulent tandoori meat is simmered in a rich, tomato gravy that’s creamy and packed with flavour. 796 Bloor St. W.

49. BEST BAGELS

A Toronto landmark, two-time Best Of winner BAGEL WORLD offers over a dozen flavours daily, along with an array of breakfast options and delectable pastries too. 10 Disera Dr., Thornhill

50. BEST CROISSANTS

RAHIER PATISSERIE, a Leaside gem since 1996, boasts award-winning croissants and three Best Of nods. Founded by François Rahier, it’s lauded by top chefs for quality. 1586 Bayview Ave.

51. BEST BARBECUE

CHERRY STREET BAR-B-QUE, led by owner and pitmaster Lawrence LaPianta, has earned Bib Gourmand status for its oak-smoked brisket, saucy ribs, pulled pork and crave-worthy sides. 275 Cherry St.

52. BEST MACARONS

Each bite of a macaron at NADEGE reveals a delicate crunch, followed by layers of indulgent buttercream, decadent ganache or sumptuous jam. 494 Bloor St. W.

53. GLAM DIM SUM

In Toronto, dim sum choices abound, but DYNASTY remains a crowd favourite. Highlights include shrimp-filled har gow dumplings and stellar siu mai. 69 Yorkville Ave.

54. FRESH FISH

If you’ve visited the Dalmatian coast, you’ll appreciate JOSO’s menu, which provides an authentic Croatian culinary experience. Try the nero risotto — a secret family recipe. 202 Davenport Rd.

55. CHOCOLATE

Come with high expectations and CHOCOLATE CHARM won’t disappoint with its drool-worthy handmade truffles, mint daisies, almond bark and swans. 3541 Bathurst St., North York

56. SALAD-TO-GO

FOREST HILL FARMHOUSE offers both delicious and visually appealing salads named after Toronto neighbourhoods like Spadina Spring Roll and Village BLT. 2 Lola Rd.

57. TANDOORI CHICKEN

Marinated in tandoori spices and creamy yogurt, topped with vibrant green herbs, THE COPPER CHIMNEY‘s chicken is a slam dunk. 2050 Avenue Rd., North York

58. KOUGIN-AMANN

While GOÛTER’s croissants are delightful, its intricately layered and caramelized kouign-amann is even more exquisite — some say the best outside of Paris. 300 Eglinton Ave. W.

59. SAMOSA

INDIAN STREET FOOD CO’s samosas are like a meal in themselves, boasting epic proportions. Plus they’re topped with chutney, so no dipping needed! 1701 Bayview Ave.

60. PEKING DUCK

For 40 years, PEKING MAN never fails to impress. The duck is first class: golden brown and crisp, its juicy succulent meat is rich without being too fatty. 4300 Steeles Ave. E., Markham

61. SMOKED SALMON

Mastering its recipe for over 60 years, KRISTAPSONS’s traditional, small-batch technique not only preserves flavour and nutrients but makes for a show-stopping centrepiece. 3248 Yonge St.

62. CHINESE DELIVERY

The Chen family’s French-Taiwanese heritage shapes C’EST BON’s name and cuisine. The menu highlights classic Sichuan dishes alongside traditional Thai options. 2685 Yonge St.

63. FRIED CHICKEN

At GRATEFUL CHICKEN, enjoy juicy birds cloaked in some seriously crispy buttermilk batter, alongside champagne, to cheer the flavour fiesta. 111 Richmond St. W.

64. BEST BAR

Still buzzing after two decades, COMMUNIST’S DAUGHTER, with all its quirky charm, remains a weekend hot spot for locals seeking a lively time. 1149 Dundas St. W.

65. BEST BUBBLE TEA

The popular chain has locations across Asia and stands out in a saturated market by using oat milk as opposed to wholemilk, making the drinks thicker and sweeter. BARONESS is known for its brown sugar pearls but also serves smoothies and iced teas. 421 Yonge St.

66. BEST NORTHERN ITALIAN

We swear it’s not just’cause Drake loves it, but SOTTO SOTTO sure knows its pasta. All the faves are here — cacio e pepe, linguine alla puttanesca, rigatoni ai quattro formaggi — dished out with a side of romance. 120 Avenue Rd.

67. BEST CUPCAKES

BOBBETTE & BELLE has earned its popularity. Try the carrot cupcake with cream cheese frosting or ultimate chocolate one to see what all the fuss is about. 3347 Yonge St.

68. BEST AYCE SUSHI

MATSUDA’s AYCE sushi offers impeccably fresh sashimi, crispy tempura and diverse rolls, with speedy service, teppanyaki options and enough variety to satisfy any Japanese cuisine craving. 1300 Don Mills Rd.

69. BEST WINGS

This spot is related to the space that boasts the second oldest wings in Buffalo. Twin T.O. brothers brought Buffalo’s best to Hogtown with DUFF’S FAMOUS WINGS. 1604 Bayview Ave.

70. BEST FOR CELEBRATIONS

Helmed by Patrick Kriss, the classically prepared, contemporary French cuisine and ambience at ALO makes it the home of one of the coveted seats in town. Snag a reso here and be the hero of the night. 163 Spadina Ave.

71. BEST PUB

Whatever your heart desires, THE ABBOT has it all. Get the club sammie (maple-ginger glazed chicken with bacon on brioche) or the shepherd’s pie (rosemary gravy–laced beef and veg with mashed potatoes). 508 Eglinton Ave. E.

72. BEST FRESH PASTA

Stop by EATALY for the fresh pasta bar — take it and make it at home and you won’t believe the quality.Try the caccio e pepe round ravioli or our fave, ricotta and spinach -filled square raviolis. Don’t forget to grab pistachios for garnish. 55 Bloor St.W.

73. BEST FRENCH BISTRO

DREYFUS is the brainchild of Joe Beef alum Zach Kolomeir. Beyond tiny, this could be Toronto’s smallest high-end eatery. Not since Susur Lee opened on Niagara Street has such a wee place produced such big flavours. 96 Harbord St.

74. BEST JUICE BAR

We love GREENHOUSE JUICE for its organic cold-pressed liquids that are pumped full of superfood ingredients.The Gatsby with kale and apple is a must. 5 Macpherson Ave.

75. BEST JAPANESE BAKERY

This delicious bakery in Markham is serving the best thing since sliced bread: shokupan, a fluffy style of bread popular in Japan. IKI SHOKUPAN‘s addictive, pillowy breads can be enjoyed like traditional bread, or eaten on its own. 1271 Denison St., Unit 47

76. BEST SMASH BURGER

The magic of CABANO’s smash burgers?: juicy, paper-thin patties topped with melty cheese, crispy fried jalapenos, fresh lettuce, onion and house sauce. Are you drooling yet? 75 St. Nicholas St.

77. BEST FALAFEL

FAT PASHA’S falafel isn’t messing around. Chef Anthony Rose calls it the world’s best, and you can taste why — bright green, packed with fresh herbs, and fried to a perfect crisp. 414 Dupont St.

78. BEST SMOKED MEAT

SUMILICIOUS brings smoked meat north: tender, hand-sliced, mustard-topped and straight from the playbook of its owner, who honed his skills at Montreal’s legendary Schwartz’s Deli. 5631 Steeles Ave. E.

79. BEST NEAPOLITAN PIZZA

Since 2008, chef Rocco Agostino and Max Rimaldi have crafted Neapolitan pizzas at PIZZERIA LIBRETTO using seasonal ingredients and inventive toppings to make Toronto’s most-loved pies. 5000 Yonge St.

80. BEST ONION RINGS

JUMBO BURGERS keeps it simple: no-frills decor and burgers done right. But the real draw are the onion rings: crispy, and sturdy enough to hold a sweet, tender onion in every bite. 233 Eglinton Ave. W. 685 Runneymede Rd.

81. BEST TACOS

PLAYA CABANA is Toronto’s taco ho spot. David Sidhu, a former filmmaker, poured his life savings into perfecting scratch-made tacos, from al pastor to vegan chorizo, all served in a lively, tequila-fuelled vibe. 111 Dupont St.