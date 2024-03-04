50 essential spots for burgers in Toronto you need to try at least once

Aloette Baby sis to Alo, this downstairs diner is the cool sibling — the more approachable one you want to be friends with (and actually stand a chance with).

Richmond Station Richmond Station, located at the edge of the Financial District at Yonge and Richmond — steps from a busy subway thoroughfare — is a play on a train station stop for Toronto locals on their way home.

Harry's Charbroiled The Little Italy space offers takeout only, with the Harry’s Charbroiled food truck also making occasional rounds across the city depending on the season.

Rasa Rasa basically translates to “essence” in Sanskrit.

Holy Chuck Holier than the Priest, Chuck’s mission is that same all-American flat-top burger with American cheese on a buttered bun.

Golden Star Since 1964, the Doria family has been flipping some of Thornhill's best charbroiled burgers at Golden Star.

The Burger Shack This longtime, no-frills burger shop located in the heart of uptown at Yonge and Eglinton has been serving up the best classic burgers, souvlaki and shakes in town for more than four decades.

Rudy Customers zip in and out of Rudy’s wide double doors as fast as they can pay and scarf down a burger.

Cabano's Cheeseburgers Cabano’s Cheeseburgers is an old-school sandwich and burger shop decorated with exposed brick and a sleek, modern design.

Maple Leaf Tavern The new Maple Leaf Tavern opened in 2016 as a 115-seat restaurant. What was once a dive bar (not the hipster kind) is now a polished tavern with hardwood floors, exposed brick, a maple bar top and emerald green subway tiles.

Matty's Patty's Toronto chef and Internet celebrity Matty Matheson is not new to flipping burgers.

Allen's Since 1987, this east Toronto bar and restaurant, steps from Broadview station, has served up whisky, beer, wine and food to both locals and those in the neighbourhood for a show at the adjacent Danforth Music Hall.

Happy Burger Happy Burger delivers on its promise of “serving up fresh smash burgers and dogs — the happy way” from its no-frills Little Italy restaurant.

Top Gun Burgers With eight locations across the GTA, the mission at Top Gun Burgers is to "restore the forgotten culture and craving for gourmet burgers" to the masses.

The Burger's Priest Driving away from the Burger’s Priest, your hand will be in the french fry bag because, even ketchup-less, these babies are irresistibly sweet — Yukon gold fresh cut, fried twice in the classic French manner.

Apache Burgers Run by the same family for more than 50 years, this unpretentious burger joint located in Etobicoke throws it back with a menu and decor straight out of the 1960s.

The Ace The Ace's menu, created by chef Peter McKnight (Smith, Black Skirt), features a smattering of rustic, seasonal dishes with some down-home appeal and a bit of a French twist.

Antler Best known for being the subject of a vegan protest in the summer of 2018, Antler is actually a restaurant rooted in friendship, family and, above all, the forest.

Aunty Lucy's Burgers Burger joints may not be hard to come by in Toronto, but there’s nothing quite like Aunty Lucy’s Burgers.

Aviator Danforth Aviator Danforth is just the place with specialized weekend brunch menus and afternoon tea.

Backyard Smokehouse At the Backyard Smokehouse, good barbecue starts with solid marinating techniques.

Bingz Crispy Burger This burger joint first opened in Beijing before quickly becoming a prominent fast food chain with locations across the country.

The Burgernator With its black and army-green decor, staff-donned military berets and combative name, the Burgernator is ready for a fight.

Burgers n' Fries Forever This Ossington burger joint is serving up some sweet two-handed sandwiches and wants you to come take a bite.

Burgers Park North York restaurant Burgers Park draws inspiration from U.S. burger joints like Shake Shack for its classic smash burgers.

The Commoner Roncy The Commoner is a staple in Toronto's Roncesvalles neighbourhood. The cosy and comfortable family spot is a home away from home for many of its regular patrons.

Duke's Refresher + Bar Duke’s has its sights firmly set on the beer-swilling pub crowd, offering 40 brews on tap, including a selection of craft beers such as Beau’s The Tom Green Beer and Kensington’s Santa’s Stache.

The Federal Since its opening, the Federal has become a well-known destination for the west end brunch crowd.

GG's Burgers This retro diner is spreading good vibes all day long with saucy burgers on the beach.

Gold Standard Tiny restaurants are a thing. And Gold Standard is one of the many gems you’ll find.

Gold Standard on Queen Gold Standard on Queen packs a lot of flavour into a small space and for a small price.

Hemingway's Restaurant and Bar Operating for more than 40 years, Hemingway’s Restaurant and Bar is home to one of Toronto’s most popular rooftop patios.

The Homeway A makeover has slightly updated this local haunt that dates back to 1948. The menu has been given a facelift, as well.

JOEY Don Mills The Joey franchise has become somewhat of a Toronto staple over the last couple years.

Jump Restaurant Jump Restaurant, part of the Oliver & Bonacini empire, is a Financial District staple when it comes to high-quality cuisine.

King Taps This sleek space has 450 seats with 150 of them on a sprawling two-storey patio.

Lobster Burger Bar The menu, created by Marcel Schneebeli, offers an assortment of dishes that revolve around (yes, you guessed it) lobster and burgers.

Odd Burger Odd Burger is the home of the world's very first 24-hour vegan fast-food drive-through.

Ozzy's Only at Ozzy's can you get a burger of fresh ground beef smash-griddled to a crisp and placed on a squishy bun for $5.

Petty Cash The name Petty Cash plays on the idea that people are going there with their petty cash to have a good time without having to blow the bank for good food.

Pigot's Burger Club “It’s pronounced pee jo,” is written across the top of website for Pigot’s Burger Club, but you’d know that if you’ve been following award-winning chef Mike Pigot.

The Porch What better way to spend the summer than on a rooftop patio, sipping fruity cocktails with your friends.

The Rabbit Hole Rabbit Hole is the realization of a longtime dream for O&B district executive chef John Horne, who spent several years working in London, England, early in his career.

The Rec Room Toronto Cineplex’s newest venture may not be in a location that you’d expect. Tucked away in the historic roundhouse between Front and the lakeshore, the Rec Room is a sprawling entertainment complex.

Rock 'N' Horse Saloon The idea is for the Rock 'N' Horse Saloon to be a raucous, rockin’ party, but for those who just want to chill out at the bar, they may find reprieve in the bar stools made from vintage saddles.

South St. Burger Co. South St. Burger Co. uses 100 per cent Angus beef patties, from cows that were raised free of added antibiotics and hormones for its burgers.

Union Social Created as a gathering place for Torontonians to eat, drink and be merry, Union Social has everything you need for an afternoon, evening or even morning pick-me-up.

W Burger Bar W Burger Bar offers up killer burgers and sides, sure, but when you order the kids a round of shakes, make sure to request a Chocolate Gorilla Monkey for yourself.

Windfields Restaurant Windfields is one of the friendliest, family-focused eateries in the York Mills and Leslie area.