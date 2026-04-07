Is the ‘BYOF’ (Bring Your Own Food) bar the only sane way to drink in Toronto right now?

There are several bars in Toronto that don’t have kitchens, which means they actually want you to bring your own food. It’s a total loophole that lets you skip the $18 appetizer and eat exactly what you’re craving while you grab a drink. Most people call it BYOF (Bring Your Own Food) and it’s a brilliant way to have a night out without the massive bill.

Here is the deal on where to go and what to bring.

The Only Café

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This is a Danforth staple for a reason. They have one of the best craft beer lists in the city, but they don’t serve food. Because of that, the staff is completely fine with you walking in with a bag of takeout. Grab a massive gyro from Messini or something from The Wood Owl and head to their mismatched back patio. It feels like a backyard party where you brought the best snacks. 972 Danforth Ave.

Handlebar

Located right in the middle of Kensington Market, Handlebar is a cozy indie spot that acts like the neighbourhood’s communal living room. Since they focus on live music and drinks, they welcome outside food with open arms. And since you’re surrounded by world-class cheap eats, pick up Baja tacos from El Trompo or a burger from Ozzy’s and snag a booth inside. It’s way more relaxed than trying to eat on the crowded sidewalk. 159 Augusta Ave.

Bangarang

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If you want to play cornhole while you eat, go here. This Little Italy bar has a great cocktail menu but no kitchen of its own. They are totally cool with you turning your table into a dining room between rounds of games. So what can you bring, you might ask? You’re on College Street, so walk two minutes to Bitondo’s for a panzo or Danny’s Pizza Tavern for a pie. It’s a high-energy spot, so a greasy pizza box fits the vibe perfectly. 552 College St.

Sweaty Betty’s

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This is the ultimate Ossington dive bar — red lights, zero pretension and a legendary back patio. They’ve never bothered with a kitchen because they know they’re surrounded by some of the best takeout in the West End. Hit up PG Clucks for fried chicken or grab the Badiali x Shake Shack collab burger if you’re coming from downtown. Nobody is going to judge you for eating a messy sandwich at the bar here. 13 Ossington Ave.

Done Right Inn

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Commonly known as The Dunnie, this Queen West staple is exactly what a dive bar should be. It’s got a bit of everything — mismatched decor, a small working TV and some of the friendliest, most unpretentious staff in the city. The real draw, though, is the secluded back patio shaded by massive trees. It feels like a secret garden where the beer is cheap and the vibes are steady. Since you’re right across from Trinity Bellwoods, grab a burger from The Burger’s Priest or a slice from North of Brooklyn and settle in under the leaves. It’s the perfect spot for an inexpensive, all-night catch-up. 861 Queen St. W.