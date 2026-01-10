Where to get Toronto’s best pho

Pronounced “fuh,” pho is technically the name of a Vietnamese rice noodle, though is often used to refer to the entire soup dish, complete with a hearty broth (usually beef bone) and herb and vegetable mixtures. This pho-nomenal dish may sound like the ramen bowls traditional to Japan, but the key difference is these noodles are rice-made, while Japan’s are made from wheat.

Here’s our round up of some of the best restaurants serving up pho in Toronto!

Rua Vang Golden Turtle

In Vietnamese legend, a golden turtle is a symbol of independence and protection over the country. That’s why it makes a perfect name for this authentic Vietnamese restaurant which has become a favourite in the city since it first opened in 1987. With upwards of 15 different pho choices, you’ll find everything from beef to chicken to satay fish and seafood. For the meatless lovers, The Golden Turtle offers tofu and vegetable options to give everyone a taste of this authentic dish.

Pho 88

With four locations across the GTA, it’s not hard to get your hands on the delicious rice noodle soups found at Pho88. Loyal customers rave over the broth used in this pho, and the portion sizes are large enough to keep you full and warm all winter long. One of the originals and favourites on the menu is the tender flank and brisket pho. You won’t want to miss pairing the pho with a platter of crunchy spring rolls to really enjoy a feast that is un-pho-gettable.

Vietnam Lovely Noodle

Doesn’t the name of this family restaurant alone make you want to warm up with a tasty bowl of pho? The homemade beef broth used for the noodle soups use fresh beef bones and eight natural spices and herbs that have been simmering for eight hours. In authentic Vietnamese taste, the menu features plenty of cooked proteins covered in a citrus-y lemongrass. A specialty option is a Vietnamese ham. Pick up your Pho piping hot from their Queen Street West location.

Pho Xe Lua Vietnamese Cuisine

The extensive menu at Pho Xe Lua might have you overwhelmed with the endless options of pho. But, trust us, it’s worth it. You can customize your pho however you like it, with the option of thick rice noodles or a thin dry noodle. The beef noodle soup might be the specialty here, but that doesn’t mean the seafood and pork aren’t just as delicious. Pho Xe Lua is available for delivery on UberEats and DoorDash and for pickup at any of their five GTA locations.

Pho Metro

We’d be doing a disservice to Torontonians if we didn’t mention this delicious Vietnamese joint that has locations across the city. The house special on the menu is the pho dac biet, a combination of beef brisket, rare beef, flank, tripe, and beef meatballs. In other words, all the meat you could ever want and need in your pho. The rice noodle soups are served with Thai basil, lime and bean sprouts, with the option to substitute plain rice noodles, rice vermicelli, or glass noodles. Pho Metro is open for delivery from UberEats, SkipTheDishes and DoorDash.