Canada’s Wonderland is reopening for 2026 with a reimagined coaster and brand new food

Canada’s Wonderland is kicking off its 2026 season this May with news of a major nostalgia play. The inverted roller coaster long known as Flight Deck (originally introduced as Top Gun in 1995) is being reimagined as The DareDeviler, a newly themed ride tied to the park’s Grande World Expo area and a turn-of-the-century aviation backstory! Riders can literally relive the spirit of early aviation as they soar, dive and twist their way through the legacy of a legendary stunt plane. Expect the ride to have new trains, targeted track refinements, improved seating and open vest-style restraints for greater comfort and visibility, all without losing that old-school Top Gun intensity.

“We’re excited to breathe new life into one of our classic roller coasters,” Heather Hill, park manager at Canada’s Wonderland, said, adding that The DareDeviler is elevating the thrill experience with a “smoother, more comfortable ride.”

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Riders will have to wait a little longer to check it out, though, as the The DareDeviler isn’t slated to debut until early summer. Thankfully, there’ll be tons of other things to do when the theme park opens May 3! Wonderland has more than 200 attractions, including 18 roller coasters and the 20-acre Splash Works water park (opening May 23).

And fans will definitely be keeping an eye on AlpenFury. The coaster debuted last year and is Canada’s longest, tallest and fastest launch coaster, holding the world record for the most inversions (nine) on a launch coaster!

Another classic Wonderland ride is also getting a revamp: Minebuster has been around for 45 years, and it’s well-known for its extremely bumpy ride. This year, though, that may be changing; 980 feet of the track will be retracked, replacing old wood with new to “keep the ride running smooth.”

New food and entertainment at Canada’s Wonderland for 2026

Canada’s Wonderland is leaning hard into food in 2026, launching totally new snacks and treats for refuelling after a roller coaster run. Among the additions are a Choco Crispy Bites Funnel Cake, Donair Kabobs at Lazy Bear Lodge, and a new Wonder Rush Coca-Cola Freestyle drink inspired by AlpenFury’s vertical launch. The former Sweet Shoppe on International Street has been redone as The Sweet Spot, with an even bigger sweets menu that includes tanghulu (think glossy sugar-coated fruit skewers).

And, tied to the launch of the reimagined roller coaster, this year guests can enjoy The DareDeviler IPA: a bold, craft‑inspired beer with bright citrus aromas, inspired by the popular beer styles of the Grande World Expo era (so, perfect for a high‑energy park exploration!).

Live entertainment is getting a huge push this year, too. Visitors can also expect three new shows: Retrospect, a high-energy music production at International Showplace; The King’s Banquet, a cirque-and-acrobatics-heavy fantasy spectacle at Canterbury Theatre; and Watchtower, a stunt-dive comedy show in Arthur’s Baye. And of course, there will be the return of the Victoria Falls High Divers and performances with Snoopy and the PEANUTS gang!

As for events, Brew & BBQ returns on June 6–7, 13–14 and 20–21, with smoked pork ribs, wood-fired chicken legs, smoked beef brisket flatbreads, and more than 50 craft beers, ciders and seltzers. The seasonal calendar also includes summer fireworks on May 17, July 1 and Sept. 6, Celebration Canada over the Canada Day stretch weekend, KidZfest from July 22 to Aug. 2, Oktoberfest in September, as well as the usual themed heavy hitters: Tricks & Treats (select dates, Sept. 26–Nov. 1), Halloween Haunt (select nights Sept. 25–Nov. 1) and WinterFest (select dates, starting Nov. 21).

Canada’s Wonderland is reopening to the public on Sunday, May 3, with a Season Passholder Preview set for May 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.