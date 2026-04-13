Luxury design show featuring a fashion runway and cocktail soiree is coming to Toronto this week

The country’s most visionary designers, architects, builders, artists and luxury brands are returning to Toronto next weekend for the Living Luxe Design Show, Canada’s premier luxury design destination.

From April 17 to 19, the Toronto Congress Centre will play host to immersive experiences and a curated design showcase that brings luxury to life through interior design, fashion, art, real estate, hospitality and leading industry insights. This year the event, proudly sponsored by Streets of Toronto, will feature an expanded format with exciting programming that includes globally renowned speakers as well as new opportunities for emerging talent, allowing the future of design talent to take centre stage.

“The Living Luxe Design Show was created to be more than a design show,” says Jennifer Lipkowitz, who is both the co-founder of Living Luxe Magazine and the Living Luxe Design Show. “In 2026, we’re proud to expand the experience even further, spotlighting emerging talent alongside global design icons and offering a truly immersive look at the future of luxury living in Canada.”

Programming includes immersive installations by Max Jamali, custom art experiences by Amer SM, a fashion runway sponsored by Yorkville Custom Homes and Richview Landscape presented in collaboration with the Toronto Fashion Academy, and a brand new Emerging Designers Area, in which the six selected emerging designers will showcase their individual booths inspired by Rome and compete for the Best Emerging Designer Award. The winner will receive a complimentary full-scale booth at the 2027 event as well as a $10,000 grant.

Keynote speakers include celebrated designers like Lori Morris, Ali Budd and Karim Rashid, and the event also includes an opening party, an awards show and, of course, the signature Lumière-Rosè charity cocktail soiree benefitting Autism in Mind and SickKids Foundation. Visitors can also buy tickets to an opening night party, happening on April 16 and featuring live entertainment, food and drinks.

The Living Luxe Design show takes place from April 17 to 19 at 650 Dixon Rd. in Etobicoke. Tickets for all of the events can be purchased online.