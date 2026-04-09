World’s longest freshwater beach in Ontario could land massive development

Wasaga Beach, home to the world’s longest freshwater beach, is poised for a major transformation—but not without debate. On Wednesday, the Town of Wasaga Beach unveiled a plan for Destination Wasaga, which is a 10- and 20-year vision to develop the popular beach waterfront into a year-round destination while maintaining public access.

Mayor Brian Smith described it as “a once-in-a-generation moment” for the town, emphasizing a focus on eco-tourism, expanded green spaces, and improved public amenities, including accessible boardwalks, flexible parks, a river marina, and a world-class music hall.

The draft plan reflects input from more than 500 residents, business owners, and stakeholders, as well as more than 200 local students, who emphasized the importance of nature preservation and family-friendly spaces. The town hopes the plan will link the downtown, Nancy Island Historic Site, and provincial parkland in a more cohesive visitor experience.

While the draft plan has been welcomed by some residents and businesses, it comes amid controversy over recent changes to the province’s management of Wasaga Beach Provincial Park. In December 2025, the Ford government removed protection from portions of the park under Bill 68, transferring land back to the town for redevelopment. Critics argue this could threaten sensitive ecosystems, wetlands, sand dunes, and habitat for endangered species such as the piping plover.

Tony Morris, conservation director at Ontario Nature, cautioned that transferring parkland to municipal control could weaken long-standing protections, for an article on the National Observer. “They’re saying it will remain public and ecologically intact, but again, without the lands being regulated under the Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves Act, there’s no guarantee,” he said.

Political opponents have criticized the process. Ontario NDP MPP Chandra Pasma called Bill 68 “highly unusual and undemocratic,” for the same article. An Auditor General report last year found the government frequently bypassed environmental consultations and failed to disclose potential risks to species and ecosystems.

Supporters of the scheme point to economic benefits, including an alleged increase in year-round tourism, jobs, and other opportunities. The provincial government has put $38 million into the project, part of a broader strategy to revitalize Wasaga Beach’s waterfront, downtown, and heritage areas.

The town is now seeking further public feedback through workshops and an online survey, with a final plan expected in July. As Wasaga Beach prepares for potential change, the challenge will be striking a balance between conservation, community input, and ambitious tourism development.