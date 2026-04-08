Add this arctic fox dining experience to your 2026 Toronto summer bucket list immediately

When you go to a fancy restaurant, you can expect a table with a view, but in Parc Oméga’s case, it’s more like a scenic table with wildlife habitat grazing outside the glass windows. This safari park in Montebello, Quebec, is less than an hour’s drive from Ottawa (about 5 hours from Toronto), and has launched OmegaBon – The Immersive Experience.

This new evening dining concept, located inside the Maison du Parc on the shores of Lac des Oiseaux, lets guests dine beside a carefully landscaped habitat where arctic foxes are visible year-round, while bears can be observed in winter during hibernation through a large glass viewing window (it’ll almost feel like you’re in a bear cave)!

The experience is memorable, but also extremely respectful of animal welfare.

As for the food, OmegaBon’s menu has more of a refined boreal theme, with seasonal dishes that draw on Québécois ingredients and forest-inspired flavours. Starters include fire-cooked scallops with smoked emulsion, Jerusalem artichoke cream and coffee crumble, beef carpaccio with black garlic cream and Québec cheese, along with P.E.I. oysters and shareable charcuterie and cheese boards.

The mains range from Gaspésie black cod and Kenauk trout to a flame-cooked beef filet mignon and duck breast with Québec squash. If you’re looking for something more casual, dig into the Angus burger with maple mustard, bacon and melted Adoray. For bigger appetites, there are limited plates for two, like Fromagerie Montebello cheese fondue or Black Angus sirloin with béarnaise. Desserts are just as deluxe with options like apple vacherin, brioche French toast with salted butter caramel and choco-almond entremets, while drinks include boreal-leaning cocktails, local beers and Québec pours like Caribou, Sortilège and ice cider!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parc Omega (@parcomega)

The launch is already being touted as a bucket-list stop as it’s the only dining experience of its kind in Canada. The best part is that you can turn your visit into a full weekend escape! Parc Oméga spans roughly 2,200 acres and is home to more than 20 species, including wolves, bears, foxes, bison and elk. Beyond the restaurant, the park offers experiences like guided bus tours with a naturalist guide, a “Cocktail with Wolves” experience for a fun evening at the wolf observatory (alongside tasty sips) and caged golf cart rides, where visitors can get even closer to the animals in a wire-mesh buggy.

OmegaBon – The Immersive Experience is located inside Parc Omega at 399 Route 323 Nord. The restaurant is open Wednesday to Sunday from 5:15 p.m. to 8 p.m., and you don’t need park admission to book an evening meal. Follow @restaurant_omegabon for updates!