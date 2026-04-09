10 best things to do in Toronto this weekend

Spring may have sprung a few weeks ago, officially, in Toronto, but the weather hasn’t exactly made it feel like it yet! Warm days are ahead — for now, bundle up and enjoy one of the many fun activities the city has to offer this weekend. From the Leafs and the Jays to a massive indoor art crawl, here are the best things to do in Toronto this weekend.

Get your spring shopping done this Sunday at a free indoor art market featuring over 60 talented Toronto artists! The Toronto Art Crawl Spring Pop-Up promises art, jewelry, home decor, fashion, pet products and more — as well as food vendors and a DJ spinning tunes all day!

Three chances to see the Toronto Blue Jays live? Yes, please! The Jays will be facing off against the Minnesota Twins for a three-game home series on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Snag your tickets and cheer them on to victory from the stands!

The wildly irreverent hit musical The Book of Mormon returns to Toronto this week, with its outrageous story of two mismatched missionaries sent halfway around the world. Catch the nine-time Tony Award–winning comedy for a laugh-out-loud night of Broadway satire.

Former Korean boyband GOT7 member Jackson Wang is coming to Toronto on his second world tour, this time in support of his latest album MAGICMAN 2. The Chinese singer and rapper will be taking the stage at Coca-Cola Coliseum for one night only on Sunday.

Catch the world premiere of Mary, Mary, Mary, Mary at Crow’s Theatre. Running until May 3, this reimagining incorporates ancient scripture to reclaim the stories of four women named Mary who played an important role in moments through history.

Saturday marks your second last chance to see the Toronto Maple Leafs play at home before the end of the season! Grab tickets and see them face off against the Florida Panthers. Maybe go all out on a fan experience add-on while you’re at it?

Travel to Chicago’s Jazz Age and follow the tale of two notorious murderesses in Broadway’s longest-running musical. Chicago premieres this week and promises a night of showstopping songs, breathtaking dance numbers and all that jazz.

From Thursday to Sunday, Toronto will play host to a massive artisan market! The Spring One of a Kind Show is back, giving local vendors from across Canada a chance to showcase their craft. Shop hundreds of booths, ranging from handcrafted jewelry and skincare to fudge, artisan popcorn and more!

Cinema lovers, explore the films that started it all at the annual Toronto Silent Film Festival. Running from Friday to Sunday, you can snag a full festival pass, a weekend-only one or single tickets. Films include Beau Geste, The Garden of Eden and more.

Take a cinematic trip through some of Hollywood’s most iconic films! Symphonically Spielberg: The Music of John Williams runs on Friday and Saturday at the TSO, featuring magical musical moments from Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park and more.