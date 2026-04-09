10 best steak frites in Toronto for 2026: From $29 steals to unlimited fries

Steak frites is just one of the many quintessential (and delicious) French dishes you can find in Toronto. It’s a straightforward pairing of a seared steak and a mountain of crispy fries, usually finished with a hit of herb butter or a peppercorn sauce that you’ll want to dip everything in. While the ingredients are simple, the magic is getting that perfect crust on the beef and a salty crunch on the potato. Restaurants may put their own twist on it with different cuts of beef, unique sauces or speciality fries, while keeping the essence of this traditional bistro favourite.

Here are 10 spots in Toronto, serving mouthwatering steak frites.

Côte de Bœuf

Côte de Bœuf on Ossington is part butcher shop, part cozy bistro, and feels like you’ve stumbled into a hidden corner of Paris. Their steak frites features an 8-to 10-ounce cut of in-house aged beef, draped in a silky peppercorn sauce. But the real scene-stealers are the fries — cooked in duck fat, they’re deeply crisp, rich and frankly addictive.

J’s Steak Frites

On Queen West this spot keeps things refreshingly simple by doing exactly one thing and doing it exceptionally well. For a flat $60, you get a full Parisian-style spread: a walnut green salad, warm bread, a 10 oz. AAA striploin, and the real crowd-pleaser: unlimited shoestring fries! The steak is consistently tender, but the secret weapon is their house-made butter sauce. Not only is it delicious, it’s designed for dipping both your beef and those bottomless fries. Because they’ve eliminated the stress of a massive menu, the kitchen stays focused on getting your steak exactly to your preferred temperature.

Alice

Alice, a newish spot on College Street, has quickly claimed its territory in Little Italy as the go-to for those in the know. Their 6 o.z steak frites is one of the best-kept secrets for the budget-conscious foodie. Priced at a very reasonable $29.50, it features a tender, locally sourced cut paired with hand-cut fries that are perfectly salty If you’re feeling healthy, you can sub in a Caesar salad for just $3.

Milou

Milou brings a slice of the Left Bank to Dundas West with a vibe that is effortlessly cool and always buzzing. This cozy bistro has quickly become a neighbourhood favourite, largely because it captures that specific Parisian energy without trying too hard. When it comes to their steak frites, instead of the usual striploin, they serve a 7 oz. hanger steak, which comes topped with herb butter and a side of golden frites that are salty and crisp and served with a rich garlic aioli for dipping.

Martine’s Wine Bar

Grant van Gameren’s Martine’s Wine Bar feels like it’s been a neighbourhood fixture for decades, even though it’s a relatively fresh face in Little Italy. Taking over the old Woodlot space, it’s a rustic, wood-fired sanctuary with a menu that changes for the seasons. Their steak frites has quickly earned a reputation as a “must-order” comfort classic. They typically serve a 10 oz. bavette (or hanger) steak seared to a precise medium-rare and finished with a peppercorn jus. The fries are golden, crunchy and plenty enough to soak up whatever sauce is left on the plate.

Le Paradis

Serving up old school French charm since the ’80s, Le Paradis ignores fleeting food trends in favour of doing the classics exactly the right way. If you want a dining experience that feels like a quiet side street in Paris rather than a trendy Toronto strip, this is it. Their steak frites features a 10 oz. Angus steak, seasoned simply to let the quality of the beef do the talking, and you can choose to top it with green peppercorn sauce or compound butter The fries are golden, crispy, and served in generous portions and the best part is you can ask for seconds, so you never have to ration your last few spuds!

Jules Bistro

Jules Bistro is Toronto’s “cool without even trying” French spot, with locations in both Leslieville and Queen West. It’s famous for being one of the most accessible steak frites experiences in the city, offering a vibe that’s candlelit and occasionally a little loud, perfect for both a casual date or a night out with friends. The menu is straightforward: you’re usually choosing between a 6 oz. or 10 oz. NY Striploin. The steak is seared to hit that perfect juicy-to-crust ratio and comes topped with their signature creamy house sauce. But the real reason people flock here is the unlimited fries. They are thin, crispy and salty, and the staff is more than happy to keep the bowls coming until you’ve had your fill.

Le Baratin

This charming Dundas West spot feels like a Parisian restaurant — intimate and stripped of any pretension, focusing instead on the “good old way” of French cooking. Their Wednesday night steak frites special is a legendary local deal. For $48, you get a full three-part experience: a fresh mixed green salad (or soup), a perfectly cooked marinated AAA Ontario steak with golden fries and a glass of wine to wash it all down. The standout feature is the 48-hour shallot and peppercorn sauce, a velvety reduction that takes two days to prepare and elevates the entire plate.

La Palette

La Palette is the crown jewel of Queen West’s bohemian bistro scene. Their steak frites features a Canadian Prime Striploin (sourced from Guelph) that is seared to perfection and topped with a rotating seasonal compound butter — think black garlic or a horseradish blue cheese. It’s served with a mountain of Yukon Gold frites and a side of house-made tarragon mayo that is so good it almost steals the spotlight from the beef.

The Drake Hotel

The Drake Hotel on Queen West is a Toronto institution that proves you can have your steak and a side of culture, too. While it’s known for art, music and rooftop cocktails, their Monday night Steak Frites special has become is a popular choice for anyone trying to beat the start-of-the-week blues. The dish features an 8 to 10 oz. cut — alternating between a classic Striploin or a beefy Bavette — served alongside hand-cut fries and a rich whiskey peppercorn sauce that adds a delicious smoky depth.