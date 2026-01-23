These are Toronto’s best independent bookstores

Toronto is a city with a huge literary scene, dotted with eclectic bookshops at every corner. There’s no lack of literature, between niche stores focusing on genres like romance to spots that sell rare books and French language page turners. These bookstores are some of Toronto’s best hidden (and not so hidden) gems.

Queen Books – 914 Queen St. E.

A local and well-known bookshop in Leslieville, this spot is the quintessential neighbourhood bookstore. Describing themselves as a general interest community bookstore “with something for everyone,” this east end establishment houses a huge array of genres. Events at Queen Books include book launches and readings, among other fun offerings. And the the adorable book-themed storefront decor doesn’t hurt!

A Different Booklist – 799 Bathurst St.

This culturally rich bookstore is a one-of-a-kind place in Toronto. A Different Booklist is African-Canadian owned, and specializes in literature from parts of Africa as well as from Caribbean diasporas and the global south. Located in Mirvish Village, it’s a must-visit place to find books that range from major publishers to small presses.

Acadia Bookstore – 232 Queen St. E.

It’s easy to spend the afternoon getting lost in this little gem of a place. Acadia Bookstore is known for its vast collection of hard-to-find items, like books on Islamic art, fashion magazines and Spanish and French literature. They also offer a full auctioneer’s service that includes features like house calls and appraisals. Browse here for hours and spot some truly unique out-of-print and vintage literature.

Ben McNally – 108 Queen St. E.

If you’re looking for book recommendations from someone you can trust, the staff at Ben McNally will not disappoint. Here, you’ll find beautiful curation and plenty of unexpected titles, plus every book genre imaginable, including history titles, mystery and thriller, cookbooks and so much more.

Hopeless Romantic – 1080 Queen St. W.

Toronto’s newest bookstore is designed for love stories: pop into Hopeless Romantic Books on Queen West, where you’ll find pink walls, a spice guide (one chili pepper to five) and dreamy romance titles. You can even join one of four of their romance book clubs, which span across different sub-genres.

BMV Books – Multiple locations

An established place to find used and discounted books, BMV Books is a maze of great finds with four locations that span Toronto. If you want a bargain on literary fiction, comics, travel literature and many other kinds of titles, BMV is the place — it’s easy to get lost at this Toronto institution.

Another Story Bookshop – 315 Roncesvalles Ave.

If you want to read books that challenge and inspire you, look no further than Another Story Bookshop. This indie book spot features diverse books on social justice and activism, as well as non-fiction, poetry and children’s books. Stop into its location in Roncesvalles and spend the day browsing its shelves and learning a ton.

Little Ghosts Books – 930 Dundas St. W.

According to Little Ghost Books, “a good story will haunt you,” and you’ll get that feeling the second you walk into this spot. This bookstore on vibrant Dundas West brings all the spooky vibes, with a niche selection of horror titles. This store features other spooky fun too, like book signing from horror authors as well as book club events and workshops.

The Monkey’s Paw – 1067 Bloor St. W.

The Monkey’s Paw specializes in rare and antiquarian books, with a focus on books as artifacts and visual culture. If you happen to visit, be sure to check out their Biblio-Mat — the first old books, randomized vending machine specially designed for the Monkey’s Paw. All you need is a $5 token and an open mind!

Book City – Multiple locations

Any literature lover in Toronto knows Book City — this bright yellow bookstore has been a staple in communities since the mid 1970s. For decades, it’s served four locations across the city as a family-owned business. Book City is the place to get new fiction titles, books for kids, Canadian authors and everything in between.

Nautical Mind Bookstore – 249 Queens Quay W.

The only one of its kind in the city, Nautical Mind Bookstore is the place to find marine literature. Since 1980, it’s served nautical book lovers at the Toronto Harbour. This is where you’ll find a selection of books about the ships, the sea and everything in between. Their staff includes those who have served on ship and yacht crews, making it easy for anyone who needs info on all things nautical.

Flying Books – 784 College St.

With one location on College Street and a second miniature location that serves as a wine bar-bookshop-coffee shop hybrid on Queen West, Flying Books is a bookstore unlike any other spot in Toronto. Since 2015, it’s served communities as a travelling pop-up bookstore, book publisher and writing school, before opening a sleek and airy permanent location in 2021. It offers a wide selection of book genres, plus a mentorship program that features one-on-one sessions with professional writers.

David Mason Books – 366 Adelaide St. W.

Calling all rare book collectors: go hunting (and collecting) at David Mason Books in Toronto’s iconic Capitol Building. Buy and sell antiquarian books and out of print titles in this treasure chest of a bookshop. A trusted retailer since 1967, David Mason Books specializes in 18th and 19th century literature, fine bindings, travel and exploration and many more genres.

Chan Sheung Kee Bookstore – 457 Dundas St. W.

A long-running bookstore in Chinatown, Chan Sheung Kee Bookstore offers Chinese-language books, stationary and even newspapers. They also feature other Asian literature too like Japanese tabloids and fun finds such as calligraphy supplies and mahjong sets.

This midtown delight is a premier children’s book spot. Take tiny tots here to find all sorts of kids’ titles, plus browse other fun areas like their baby department or fantasy section — complete with Harry Potter cutouts. The bright purple and blue storefront is enough to entice even the most reluctant young reader.