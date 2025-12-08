Cuffing season primer: Here are the top 10 winter date ideas in Toronto

Toronto in winter can be surprisingly charming if you know where to go. Whether you’re planning a first date or maybe looking to shake up your usual routine, these winter date ideas are a mix of romance and a little bit of brag-worthiness. From outdoor curling lanes under twinkly lights to banya-style baths, here are 10 winter date ideas in Toronto that actually feel special.

Go winter curling (and strolling) at Holiday Hills Stackt Market

The shipping container complex at Bathurst and Front (28 Bathurst St) has transformed into a nostalgic winter wonderland, complete with bold light installations, a towering Christmas tree and a 120-foot light tunnel right through the middle of the market (Holiday Hills runs until Dec 28, 2025). Grab your partner and enjoy a friendly game of street curling on the West Patio’s curling lanes (reservations can only be made in person at the Blue Moon Brewery; games available Nov 2025-Feb 2026).

For more curling fun, Ace Hotel is turning its rooftop into a winter chalet with free curling and fondue! Before the season ends, check out more of Toronto’s best curling spots if you really want to rock on the ice this winter.

Lace up at a unique skating rink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bentway 📍Toronto (@thebentway)

Hangar Skate is coming back to the reinvented Downsview Airport lands (YZD) from Dec 19, 2025, to Feb 16, 2026, and this year’s edition is bigger (and icier) than ever! This season’s theme is Fire and Ice, and the rink is being reimagined as an “enchanted forest” with glowing LED performances, atmospheric icy soundscapes and hands-on workshops. Around the plaza, you’ll find local eats, classic winter drinks, and arcade games, creating a space that feels both magical and electric (making for a perfectly romantic evening).

From Dec 20-23, head to the Bentway’s iconic figure-eight skate trail under the Gardiner for some free winter magic. For a more low-key date night, Toronto’s outdoor rinks are now open across the city!

Head to a mystery lineup night at Basement Revue (Paradise Theatre)

Jason Collett‘s long-running half-literary, half-music variety show returns for its 17th season! Celebrated author/musician Cadence Weapon is guest-hosting on Dec 11 (but as always, the lineups are kept a surprise until the show begins). Takes place Dec 4, 11, 18, 23 and 30, 2025. This is a cute spot for a first date, and you can even grab a pre-show drink along Bloor (1006c Bloor St W).

Laugh together at a comedy show

What better way to bond with your partner than by laughing together at a holiday comedy show? Unwrap holiday hilarity with Rizz the Season at The Second City. Expect unhinged comedy chaos filled with festive songs, sketches, and improv, all while munching on small bites and sipping local craft beers. Make it a full evening by pairing the show with dinner at The Bentwood! The casual restaurant is located inside the same complex and overlooks Love Park. Indulge in chef-crafted offerings that range from shareable snacks to hearty mains (1 York St).

If Rizz isn’t your style, there are many more holiday comedy shows and specials happening across the city right now.

Winter market and ravine walk at Evergreen Brick Works

The annual Winter Market is a pay-what-you-can event that brings together artisans, local makers, food trucks and live performances! With the cozy winter garden and sparkling lights, it’ll feel like you and your date are strolling through a real-life Hallmark movie. Because the Brick Works sits right in the ravine, you can warm up with hot chocolate among the market stalls, then take a romantic winter walk along the surrounding trails or boardwalks. If your date is all about holiday festivities, you can also check out the St. Lawrence Market’s winter festival, WinterFest Toronto or the Cavalcade of Lights.

Want more inspo? Here’s a list of the 15 best Christmas and holiday markets in Toronto this year!

Get competitive at a Toronto trivia night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Casting Master 🎬 (@linds.chris)

This is probably better for seasoned partners than a first date! If your love language is knowing weird facts, then check out these themed trivia nights at bars and cafés across the city. Or head to a Question Everything Trivia event for “trivia reimagined”. Expect laughs, sass, and pop-culture madness that keeps everyone engaged, whether you know the answers or not (events take place at various locations across the city).

Warm up at a modern-day banya bathhouse

This modern-day banya bathhouse spa (211 Geary Ave) is a relaxing sanctuary that blends thermal rituals with a restaurant-and-bar vibe, so you and your date can rotate between heat, steam, and cold plunges, and then linger over drinks and shareable plates. Afterwards, grab a bite to eat on the Geary Avenue strip (the neighbourhood is filled with tons of cool restaurants). If you’re looking for more cute ways to beat the winter blues, check out these five breathtaking saltwater spas and caves in and around the city!

Bond together at a classic winter show

If you want a traditional ‘dress-up and see a show’ type of date, Toronto’s holiday theatre lineup is perfect. The Sound of Music runs until Jan 4, 2026, at the Princess of Wales Theatre (300 King St W). This is cute if you’re looking for a more nostalgic production. Over at the Four Seasons Centre (145 Queen St W), The Nutcracker runs until Dec 31, 2025, so you and your date can experience some of the most memorable melodies of the season!

Team up in an escape room

This is the perfect way to find out how well you communicate! Challenge your critical thinking and problem-solving skills and work on ‘escaping’ a room (or maybe you’ll prefer to stay locked in?) There are dozens of escape room venues across the city, everything from tech-heavy horror missions in industrial warehouses to fantasy quests set in mystical settings. Captive Escape Rooms (43 Elm Street, Suite 200) offers one-hour, fully private games with story-driven scenarios like speakeasy heists and puzzle-box mansions. Or head to the majestic Casa Loma castle (1 Austin Terrace) and experience five immersive escape games with real-life actors.

Make it a foodie date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Harkin (@jamieharkin1)

Don’t overthink it. Sometimes the simplest winter date is still the best: go out for an amazing dinner! For meat lovers, two Toronto smokehouses — Golden Horseshoe BBQ (657 Dupont St) and Cherry Street Bar-B-Que (275 Cherry St) — were recently named among the best BBQ joints in the world! If you’re craving steak, Jacobs & Co. (81 Bay St), Linny’s (176 Ossington Ave) and Bisteccheria Sammarco (4 Front St E) just ranked among the top 50 steakhouses in North America.

Into Ramen? Machida Shoten Toronto is a branch of the massively popular Japanese chain known for Yokohama Iekei-style ramen, and you can find the chain’s first Canadian outpost in downtown Toronto (326 College St).

If you’d rather share something a little more offbeat, head to The Golden Dragon (214 Ossington Ave) for the tastiest Irish-Chinese comfort food. The restaurant’s most popular item is the Spice Bag + Curry Sauce, built from 9 oz of crispy chicken with onions, peppers, chips and curry sauce, so exactly the kind of spicy-starchy comfort food that Irish-Canadian influencers have been raving about.

And if you still can’t decide, turn it into a running project: work your way through Toronto’s newest restaurant openings together (one date at a time!)