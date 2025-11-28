Toronto just got a Japan-famous ramen shop serving a style you’ve probably never tried

A cult-favourite ramen chain from Japan has opened its first Canadian outpost in downtown Toronto, and noodle lovers are already lining up!

Machida Shoten Toronto is a branch of the massively popular Japanese chain known for Yokohama Iekei-style ramen, a deeply savoury ramen that’s huge in Japan but still relatively rare in Canada. This ramen originated in the 1970s in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, and combines the richness of tonkotsu (pork bone) broth with the depth of shoyu (soy sauce) seasoning.

The brand was founded in Japan in 2008 and has since exploded to over 800 locations worldwide, including shops across Japan, the United States and Asia. Now, Torontonians can experience authentic Iekei ramen for themselves at College and Spadina!

The Toronto location’s soft opening is on Nov 28, but the grand opening party is set for Dec 12, when the restaurant is promising 50% off all ramen bowls for the day. In the meantime, food creators have already been slipping in for early bowls!

When you head over, customize your ramen just the way you like it by choosing your preferred noodle firmness, broth saltiness and chicken oil level.

The broth is thick, creamy, and full of umami, enhanced with a touch of chicken oil for amazing flavour. It’s paired with medium-thick, straight noodles and complemented with traditional toppings like spinach, chashu pork, nori, fresh quail eggs in each bowl, seasoned egg, negi (green onions) and spicy karami.

Each Iekei Ramen comes with a complimentary bowl of rice (this is the Machida Shoten way to enjoy your meal authentically!). For sides, indulge in pan-fried pork and veggie dumplings, crispy fried chicken with mayo, boiled soybeans, torched pork belly slices or the “Aburi chashu don” rice bowl topped with seared chashu pork belly.

Machida Shoten Toronto is located at 326 College St. Head over on Nov 28 for the soft opening, and on Dec 12 for the official grand opening.