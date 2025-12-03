The top 10 holiday comedy shows in Toronto right now

The holidays are here, and whether you’re full of festive cheer or on the verge of a tinsel-induced meltdown, Toronto’s comedy scene has the perfect dose of hilarious relief.
We’ve wrapped up 10 of the city’s funniest shows to get you through the season. So grab your ugliest sweater, prepare your best audience suggestion, and let’s dive into the comedy that will make your December merry and very bright.
1. Invasion: Christmas Carol: A serious performance of A Christmas Carol gets rightfully ruined by a different celebrity guest “invader” every night (featuring Colin Mochrie, Andrew Phung, and more).
- Where: The Assembly Theatre (1479 Queen St. W.)
- When: December 2 – 14
2. Chris and Christel Christmas Collection: An eight-year holiday tradition featuring circus acts, burlesque, music, and an abundance of laughs. Hosted by the award-winning Christel Bartelse and Chris Sawchwyn
- Where: VideoCabaret / Deanne Taylor Theatre (10 Busy St.)
- When: December 18
- Where: Winter Garden Theatre (189 Yonge St.)
- When: Throughout December
- Where: Second City Toronto (1 York St.)
- When: Select dates in December
5. Potato Potato’s Second Annual Grade Four Holiday Pageant Extravaganza: A song-filled sketch revue where the “tater tots” weaponize their theatre degrees to tackle politics, climate change, and the true meaning of Christmas.
- Where: Comedy Bar (945 Bloor St. W.)
- When: December 11 & 13
6. Holiday Ham: A Variety Show: Holiday Ham is a variety show hosted by Tom Hearn (JFL, Hulu) featuring Toronto’s funniest comedians, festive games, musical moments, celebrity drop-ins and a special interview with Andrew Phung (Run the Burbs, Burger Battle) , Mary Berg (MasterChef Canada, The Good Stuff with Mary Berg)!
- Where: The Rivoli (334 Queen St. W.)
- When: December 19
7. The Goodtimes 21st Anniversary Sing-Along Pajama Show: A heartwarming, chaotic festive musical party where pyjamas are encouraged and FREE homemade cookies!
- Where: Paradise Theatre (Bloor W)
- When: December 21
8. Surviving the Season: Holiday Edition: A late-night stand-up showcase and “Ugly Sweater” competition dedicated to roasting the stress of family gatherings and holiday shopping.
- Where: Comedy Bar (945 Bloor St. W.)
- When: December 12 @ 11:30 PM
9. Crush Christmas: A high-energy improv show where comedians take audience suggestions to mock everything you love to hate about the holidays.
- Where: Comedy Bar Danforth (2800 Danforth Ave.)
- When: Saturdays in December
10. New Year’s Eve Comedy Extravaganza: Ring in 2026 at the legendary Massey Hall with host Colin Mochrie and headliner Mike Rita for a night of elite stand-up and improv.
- Where: Massey Hall (178 Victoria St.)
- When: December 31