The top 10 holiday comedy shows in Toronto right now

The holidays are here, and whether you’re full of festive cheer or on the verge of a tinsel-induced meltdown, Toronto’s comedy scene has the perfect dose of hilarious relief.

We’ve wrapped up 10 of the city’s funniest shows to get you through the season. So grab your ugliest sweater, prepare your best audience suggestion, and let’s dive into the comedy that will make your December merry and very bright.

1. Invasion: Christmas Carol: A serious performance of A Christmas Carol gets rightfully ruined by a different celebrity guest “invader” every night (featuring Colin Mochrie, Andrew Phung, and more).

Where: The Assembly Theatre (1479 Queen St. W.)

When: December 2 – 14

6. Holiday Ham: A Variety Show: Holiday Ham is a variety show hosted by Tom Hearn (JFL, Hulu) featuring Toronto’s funniest comedians, festive games, musical moments, celebrity drop-ins and a special interview with Andrew Phung (Run the Burbs, Burger Battle) , Mary Berg (MasterChef Canada, The Good Stuff with Mary Berg)! Where: The Rivoli (334 Queen St. W.)

When: December 19 7. The Goodtimes 21st Anniversary Sing-Along Pajama Show: A heartwarming, chaotic festive musical party where pyjamas are encouraged and FREE homemade cookies! Where: Paradise Theatre (Bloor W)

When: December 21