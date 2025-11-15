A magical, twinkling winter festival is returning to Toronto’s waterfront this month

‘Tis the season for holiday markets, winter fests and plenty of seasonal fun — and in Toronto, we can always make room for another one! Get ready for the return of a holiday festival right on the waterfront, the second annual Winterfest Toronto.

Happening at the Harbourfront Centre, the festival kicks off with a tree-lighting ceremony on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. — prepare to be dazzled by a 33-foot holiday tree.

Admission to the festival — which runs every Friday to Sunday until Dec. 31 2025 — is free, and includes features such as indoor and outdoor artisan markets, food trucks and pop-ups and a winter maze decked out in twinkling lights. And of course, visitors can enjoy a skate on the iconic Harbourfront Centre rink, opening Nov. 28.

Visitors to WinterFest can also enjoy train rides on the Harbourfront Express, Winter Solstice storytelling, taking Insta-worthy photos at holiday-themed selfie stations, a fire-themed acrobatic show and Winter Feast Lane, full of festive bites.

The festival schedule features a few special events throughout the month of December, such as Jack and the Beans talk: A Merry Magical Pantomime from Dec. 20–21 and performances by The Arsenals on Dec. 20.

WinterFest Toronto appears to be an expansion of the Holiday Street Market, created by Street Eats Market, that launched in Toronto at the CN Tower last year after past success in Milton, Mississauga and Scarborough Town Centre. With that in mind, visitors this year can expect plenty of incredible local eats from the food trucks and pop-ups.