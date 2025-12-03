Review: The Sound of Music is perfect holiday theatre fare in Toronto

Families far and wide have spent countless evenings watching Julie Andrews sing her heart out in the movie The Sound of Music, especially around the holidays. Now a new theatrical production brings the beloved musical to the Princess of Wales Theatre, just in time to rekindle those nostalgic vibes for a new generation.

The Sound of Music remains one of the great feel-good stories, originally performed on Broadway in 1959. It is set in the Austrian Alps at the outset of the Second World War. It follows Maria, a spirited young postulant who becomes governess to the seven children of widowed naval captain Georg von Trapp. With warmth, love, and plenty of music, she wins over the household and, yes, falls for the captain just as the Nazi occupation threatens their idyllic world. In the end, the family makes a daring escape over the Alps, choosing freedom and one another over submission to the regime.

There are, of course, so many classic and gorgeous songs in this musical.

There is a lot to love in this production, but the standout is Cayleigh Capaldi as a pitch perfect Maria. She has everything going for her: a stunning voice, expressive acting, charm, warmth. The stage is literally alive with Capaldi’s performance.

Following closely behind her is the ensemble of von Trapp children, who deliver a number of pitch-perfect moments. Ariana Ferch gives a lovely turn as Liesl, the eldest, although each child shines in their own way.

Highlights include the songs ingrained in the collective cultural psyche, such as “My Favorite Things,” where Capaldi’s enthusiasm quickly wins over the Mother Abbess as well as the audience. And, of course, “Do-Re-Mi,” when Capaldi works her magic on the von Trapp children, converting them one by one.

Even Sound of Music novices will recognize many of the songs even if they’ve never seen the movie or show, and smiles will be plastered across faces in short order.

But the production isn’t all lighthearted fun. The draping of swastikas across the stage in Act Two as the von Trapps plan their escape stands in stark contrast to the mountain-romping joy of Act One—a reminder that hate has a history, and one we should never forget.

Is it perfect? No. Some performances are uneven, the sets are sparse, and given that it’s 2025, it might have been wise to incorporate more diversity into the cast despite the Austrian setting. But the strength of the leads—including Kevin Earley as Captain von Trapp—is more than enough to overcome the minor hiccups and make this production worth seeing.

We were, of course, hoping for a sing-along at the end of the night, but it never materialized. Instead, we were left to our own off-key warbling of “Do-Re-Mi” on the drive home—and for days afterward.

Go see The Sound of Music. It’s a wonderful production arriving at exactly the right moment.

The Sound of Music runs until Jan. 4 at the Princess of Wales theatre.