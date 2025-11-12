The popular Evergreen Winter Market making its return to celebrate the holidays

An already festive Evergreen Brick Works is about to get even more jolly with the arrival of the popular Evergreen Winter Market.

Running Sundays from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Evergreen Winter Market offers visitors a sustainable way to celebrate the holidays.

“The Winter Market is one of the most joyful times of year at Evergreen Brick Works,” says Lois Lindsay, Chief Program Officer of Evergreen. “It’s where sustainability meets celebration. Every vendor, every workshop, every shared experience is designed to connect people—with each other, with local creators, and with the natural world around us.”

Visitors can explore the Ontario Vintage Market and Ontario Artisan Market, both featuring local makers and small businesses focussing on sustainability and craftsmanship.

“We’re thrilled to return to Evergreen Brick Works for another Winter Market season,” says Dave Smythe, founder of both markets. “Our vintage and artisan vendors are deeply committed to sustainability—whether through re-homing vintage and antique goods, repurposing materials, limited-batch production, or timeless craftsmanship, art and more. It’s the perfect setting to connect these small businesses with a community that shares those values. Some amazing small production food producers too!”

Vintage sellers in attendance include Mystic Vintage by Lynn, Undercroft Brocante, Flypaper Vintage, The Vintage Bazar, and Reflection Designs Shop; independent fashion designers including Winnie Lee Atelier and Rueneau; jewelry and art from Handmade by Chaithali and Talis; and bath products from Drop Tha Bomb.

The Food Court will fill the void in most delicious ways with local vendors such as Magic Oven, We Burger, Juicy Empanadas, Tyger Tyger Baked Bao, Salvadorian Grill, Waffle Huis, Ostrich Land, Eats Manila, Chocosol, TC Tibetan Momo, Traditional Persian Cuisine, Tapioca Toronto, So Daam, Reggie’s Roll, Estelle’s Caribbean, Queen Gozleme, Baked by Kelly, Johnson Family Bakery, and Melanated Vegan.

There are also many possibilities at Evergreen Winter Market to go beyond shopping and embrace making, learning, and sharing. Guests can take part in creative workshops and drop-in experiences throughout the season, including:

Holiday Pasta Making Workshops with Rooks to Cooks (multiple sessions daily)

Lotions, Lip Balms & Lattes Workshops with Let’s Make It

Candles, Fragrance Mists & Lattes Workshops with Let’s Make It

Art Hive (every market day) — a collaborative, all-ages art space for creative expression

“We want visitors to leave inspired,” says Sonya Reynolds, Program Manager at Evergreen. “Whether you’ve crafted your own handmade gift, enjoyed a local meal, or discovered a new favourite artist, you’re part of a community that’s choosing to give thoughtfully and live sustainably.”

The market is pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $5 per person.