This magical winter festival will bring more than 300,000 lights to Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto’s classic winter festival returns this month! The City’s annual Cavalcade of Lights runs at Nathan Phillips Square from Nov. 29 to Jan. 7, with the lights on nightly from dusk to 11 p.m. all season long. The plaza will be transformed into a magical winter display filled with music, skating and dazzling light installations.

The festivities launch with an opening night tree-lighting ceremony. The display includes more than 300,000 energy-efficient LED lights draped across the Square! This year’s theme celebrates illumination, cross-cultural performance and winter activity, with programming that mixes music, dance and visual art. Opening-night highlights include a candlelight concert under the stars, a skating show on the rink and a special Indigenous performance by DJ Classic Roots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayor Olivia Chow 🇨🇦 (@mayoroliviachow)

Canadian pop artist Tyler Shaw headlines the evening, and family-friendly touches like Diya decoration workshops round out the lineup.

We know that skating at Nathan Phillips Square is a winter staple, so it’s front and centre throughout the festival!. If you’re a little clumsy on your feet, free skate rentals will be offered every Saturday from Dec. 6 to Jan 3 (4 to 10 p.m.). Regular nightly illumination continues from dusk until 11 pm, making the rink a photogenic stop, whether you’re lacing up or just grabbing a hot chocolate and taking in the lights!

If you’re looking for early family-friendly New Year’s plans, the celebrations continue into January! On Sunday, Jan. 4 (1-5 p.m.), the City hosts free, family-friendly New Year’s Skating Parties at four locations: McCowan District Park, North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, Colonel Samuel Smith Park and Nathan Phillips Square.

Expect free skate rentals, hot chocolate, local DJs, and cold-weather activities, hosted by Mayor Olivia Chow and local councillors!

The festivities take place at Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen St. W.) and run nightly from Nov. 29, to Jan. 7 (the lights are on from dusk to 11 p.m.). Follow @cityofto for more updates.