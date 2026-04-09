A massive pillow fight is taking over this popular Toronto park next month

A massive pillow fight is set to take place in downtown Toronto next month, and this year, the annual tradition is taking over a totally new location. In past years, the Annual Pillow Fight Toronto has made a fun-filled mess of Nathan Phillips Square — this year, come armed with your favourite (or maybe least favourite) pillow and prepare to fight it out among the dog sculptures at Berczy Park!

The event, organized by Urban Playground Toronto, has become a yearly tradition. Now on its fifth year, the ritual, affectionately named the Big Pillow Fight, promises to be an opportunity for adults to engage in something “public, joyful and slightly ridiculous.”

The description for the event notes that the pillow fight encourages “shared silliness” and emphasizes that there should be no spectators. “Everyone plays.”

If you’re someone who gets a little self-conscious about public displays of fun, that rule might make the whole thing a lot easier. All participants in this free fight are asked to bring a soft pillow without feathers (pillows with feathers have previously caused a bit of a mess at previous iterations of the event) and to wear comfortable clothes. A good spirit is also a must — while it’s technically a pillow fight, the one-hour battle is for friendly competition only!

If you’re wondering what kind of vibe to expect at the pillow fight, a look at the other kinds of events Urban Playground Toronto hosts should give you a sense of just how playful it will be. Earlier this year, they hosted Onesie on Ice at the Bentway, where participants donned their wackiest onesies to skate along the trail. In July of 2025, a massive water gun fight broke out in Toronto, also at Berczy Park, thanks to the organizers. And, perhaps the wackiest one yet, in the spring last year, Urban Playground Toronto hosted an Inflatable Dinosaur Rampage at Union Station, which is exactly what it sounds like — a bunch of adults in inflatable dinosaur suits, running through the station!

Toronto’s connection to pillow fights goes back further than this current five-year tradition, though. In the early 2000s, the city even had a pillow fight league: a semi-professional women’s sports league with organized matches. The Pillow Fight League stopped operating in 2011, but the pillow fight obsession continued in Toronto. In 2008, a group of University of Toronto students created World Pillow Fight Day, which got so popular that similar pillow fights coinciding with the day were held in other cities like New York City and Chicago over the years. That annual urban pillow fight in Toronto was cancelled in 2018.

Now, the modern version is keeping the tradition alive, offering a small but meaningful way to connect with others and enjoy a break from everyday life.

The 2026 pillow fight will take place in Berczy Park on May 23, and participants are encouraged to show up at 1:30 p.m. before the actual fight commences at 2 p.m. More details about the event can be found on the Annual Pillow Fight Toronto 2026 Facebook event page.