How They Met: Rick Campanelli credits MuchMusic for leading him to his wife of 13 years

Everyone’s favourite VJ Rick Campanelli (a.k.a.“Rick the Temp”) went from MuchMusic to many of the country’s biggest entertainment shows. He was a reporter on ET Canada for 12 years, a radio host on 102.1, Z103.5 and now CHFI. And in 2025, viewers of Breakfast Television were delighted to hear he’d be joining the team. On Sept. 1, he’ll be revealing all in a memoir, Tempted. For now, we’ve gotten the scoop on his love story with his wife, Angie Smith-Campanelli.

How they met

Angie and I met for the very first time at a MuchMusic taping down in Florida in the late ’90s/early 2000s. She was down there for spring break with her Western University friends, and I was hosting the spring break show Sand Job. It was a very brief encounter, but we really got to know each other years later when we worked together on ET Canada.

The first date

Dinner and a show in Stratford at their stage festival. I wish we could remember what show it was!

The relationship

We were always so glued into the other; it’s like nothing else mattered around us. We were definitely in a zone and so focused on each other. We would be really silly together. Angie would always dare me to try her “made up concoctions” of condiments that were on our table before dinner arrived. And I never said no!

One memorable moment was our date down to HTO Park. She took a box of Salteen crackers and put them down the back of my pants — very uncomfortable! We were always being silly back then.

The proposal

My proposal didn’t go as planned — it was a full-day mission in Peru, Machu Picchu to be exact. The plan was to find a “loose rock” amongst the ruins and say to Angie, “Look what I found!” And it would be the diamond engagement ring. But I never found the perfect moment to pop the question. I eventually asked Angie on the train back to Cusco from Machu Picchu over a glass of wine. It was a very romantic setting after a fancy dinner on the train.

The wedding and honeymoon

We exchanged our vows/got married on Jan. 19, 2013, at Sassafraz in Toronto and stayed over at Hazelton Hotel in Yorkville before departing early the next morning for Turks and Caicos for our honeymoon.

The kids

Angie and I have two boys: Jack, 13, and Harrison, 10. We also have two ragdoll cats, Figgy and Sophia.

The secret to success

I think our secret is to support each other in the things we both want to do and accomplish in life. We are there for each other, no matter how small or big it is.

Balancing careers and a relationship

This is the key to life: work/career is important for both of us, but we never put anything above family. We are fortunate to be thriving in both worlds! But we always make time for quality family time.

The future together

We will look back and be very pleased with how we raised our boys and proud of the wonderful men they have become. We will continue to travel the world and explore different countries and cultures and just be there for each other.