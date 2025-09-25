How to spend a perfect day in this unexpected neighbourhood named Toronto’s ‘coolest’

Time Out just ranked the world’s 39 coolest neighbourhoods, and a Toronto ‘hood made the list! Davenport ranked No. 26, trailing slightly behind Plateau-Mont-Royal in Montréal, which ranked No. 22 (and was the only other Canadian city to make the list).

The profile gave a shout-out to Geary Avenue’s creative energy (“long home to industrial factories and autobody shops”), as well as the neighbourhood’s indie food scene, lively patios, cafés and warehouse-style art spaces.

If you’re planning a day here, begin your morning with a hit of caffeine. While Time Out recommends Balzac’s Powerhouse (29 Powerhouse St.) — housed in the historic Canada Foundry Company Powerhouse building and boasting soaring high ceilings, exposed brick and a warm ambiance — we suggest stopping over at Three Horses (1250 Dupont St.). A café and speed shop, this place does it all: great coffee, parts for motorcycles and vintage cars and a curated collection of vintage-inspired apparel.

Afterwards, take a short stroll to The Cardinal Gallery (1231 Davenport Rd.), nestled in the restored storefront of a historic building that sits just north of the Geary Ave strip, anchoring Wallace Emmerson and The Junction Triangle. The space is dedicated to fine-art photography, and it’s the perfect spot to pop in for a quiet browse! Check out the Kensington Market: Getting Over exhibit (through early November), where artist Wayne Salmon captures the Market’s murals, storefronts and passing faces as fragments of a larger narrative about surviving in an urban landscape.

For a delicious lunch, there are many amazing restaurants on Geary. If it’s a Wednesday-Friday, head to Famiglia Baldassarre (122 Geary Ave). The line starts forming early, at about 11:15 am, for the 12 pm opening. Expect a short, chalkboard-style menu of the day and generous dishes. Behind the counter, pasta-makers stand at a large bench; depending on the day, they could be forming perfectly uniform squares of fresh ricotta-spinach ravioli served in bianco or preparing plates of tagliatelle al ragù or in bianco (butter + Reggiano). You’ll be eating pasta minutes after it’s made!

Of course, you can never go wrong with Good Behaviour, the sub sandwich and small batch ice cream spot that has taken Toronto by storm. Stop here for lunch instead (we recommend their spicy meatball sub), or grab a sweet scoop of one of their inventive flavours, ranging from bourbon butter pecan to torta della nonna (lemon, ricotta, pine nut, shortbread).

Stop by Amelia’s Market for a wealth of local and Canadian-made goods — this Geary Avenue grocer (shh, it’s not actually on Geary — round the corner to 340 Westmoreland Ave. N. instead) is owned by a Toronto couple and is a neighbourhood corner shop, but better.

Any day of the week, visit Parallel (217 Geary Ave.) for delicious falafel and hummus, tahini-forward plates and other modern Middle Eastern staples. The restaurant’s relaxed, comfy atmosphere, paired with its white walls, high ceilings and large windows, keeps the space well-lit in what should be an otherwise dim, industrial area.

Settle in at Blood Brothers Brewing (165 Geary Ave.), housed in a renovated, century-old horse stable (sit on the patio if it’s warm enough)! Expect up to 26 beers on tap and Southern comfort foods from the on-site kitchen, like Texas brisket plates and BBQ platters.

Wander throughout Geary’s creative corridor. Keep an eye out for All Ours Studios (62 Geary Ave.), a cluster of Black-owned, community-shaped shipping-container studios and community spaces. Also in the area is the Bau-Xi Gallery, Vancouver’s oldest commercial gallery known for showcasing Canadian artists. Its flagship Toronto location (1384 Dufferin St.) spans 22,500 square feet and is dedicated to the exhibition of contemporary painting, photography, mixed media, and sculptural works by Canadian and international artists. This neighbourhood is also the site of the Geary Art Crawl (set to take place in March of 2026).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Ours Studios (@alloursstudios)

For dinner, head to General Public (201 Geary Ave), named one of our top two best new restaurants of the year. Stroll in and you’ll find an upscale English pub downstairs and peachy ’80s glam upstairs. The menu is steakhouse inspired, but also looks after vegetarians (you have to try the mushroom “schnitzel”). If anything, don’t miss Time Out’s recommendation: malt-powder-dusted fries with beef-fat mayo!

If you can’t dine in, pick up a large “The Keanu” pineapple-glazed pizza for dinner at Big Trouble Pizza (191 Geary Ave.) or try their fan-favourite Butter Jam Jam with raspberry jam, butter cream and balsamic. If you prefer classic pies and slices, head to North of Brooklyn Pizzeria (229 Geary Ave.) just down the street.

End off your night at Standard Time (165 Geary Ave., 2nd floor), a bar and record shop that’s everything that’s good about Toronto. A minimalist interior, up-and-coming DJs and chill ambiance will help you finish the day on a high note.