The best places in southern Ontario to see the northern lights

It is the time of the year for geomagnetic storm with at least a slight chance of seeing gorgeous Northern Lights in the sky! For southern Ontario, this doesn’t necessarily guarantee a huge overhead show (according to the Weather Network, the timing of this storm could favour central and western Canada for the strongest displays, while northwestern Ontario appears to have some of the better clear-sky potential in the eastern half of the country), but there are still some prime areas to look out for them.

Some of these spots are a few hours from Toronto, so if you’re looking for skywatching options closer to the city, click here.

The Torrance Barrens Conservation Area and Dark Sky Reserve, Muskoka

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This Muskoka fave is the world’s first permanently designated Dark Sky Reserve, so it’s a top location for viewing the cosmos, especially for anyone leaving from Toronto for a roughly two-hour drive. The vast expanses of Canadian Shield bedrock provide wide-open sightlines for stargazing, with sweeping panoramic views above. The main viewing area sits just behind the Southwood Road sign with a broad, unusually open panorama (observing can also be done from the parking lot)! There’s no power at the site, but there is an outhouse located halfway along the path to an alternate observing site. Southwood Rd, Gravenhurst.

Bruce Peninsula National Park, near Wiarton

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Evergreen Forest in the Bruce Peninsula is one of the strongest southern Ontario options, especially if you’re willing to drive a little farther! The park has been a dark-sky preserve since 2009, with a main observing area near Cyprus Lake and another very dark, low-horizon site at Singing Sands. The area is also ideal for a nature-filled getaway with friends or, perhaps, the ultimate date night. Accommodations include the clear-roofed Constellation Suites with gorgeous skylights high above your bed, which will make it feel like you’re sleeping under the heavens. When the skies are clear, visitors can also join the free Telescope Nights. About 2.5-3 hours from Toronto. 381135 Concession 17, Georgian Bluffs.

North Frontenac Astronomy Park, near Plevna

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This site is arguably the most serious southern Ontario aurora option based on darkness alone! North Frontenac is home to the darkest skies in southern Ontario, and the astronomy park is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with free access, parking, washrooms, electrical service and a dedicated viewing pad. Just over a 3-hour drive from Toronto. 5816 Road 506, just south of Plevna.

The Lennox & Addington Dark Sky Viewing Area, Erinsville

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This is the most southerly dark-sky site in Ontario. The site is free, open from dusk until dawn, and set up with lots of parking and a large concrete pad for cameras and telescopes! Dark sky events are hosted between May and September, so make the most of your experience and head over for a weekend getaway. Just over 2.5 hours from Toronto. 7980 Lennox and Addington County Rd 41, Erinsville.

MacGregor Point Provincial Park, Port Elgin

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This is one of the better southwestern Ontario options if you want dark skies without heading as far east. MacGregor Point is an all-season park set along the Lake Huron shoreline just south of Port Elgin. The year-round access and darker setting make it a perfect weekend aurora bet. About a 3-hour drive from Toronto. 1593 Bruce Road 33, RR#1.

Pinery Provincial Park, Grand Bend

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Pinery is a great choice, especially for anyone coming from London, Sarnia or the western GTA, and it’s just under a 3-hour drive from downtown Toronto. The park is open year-round on 10 kilometres of Lake Huron beach, with dark-sky viewing options! Pinery gives you far better odds of seeing the northern lights than trying from a backyard surrounded by city lights. 9526 Lakeshore Road RR2, Grand Bend.