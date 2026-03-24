Is Badiali making more from its side hustles than its slices?

If there’s one thing Ryan Baddeley’s Dovercourt slice shop, Badiali’s, does best, it’s get people lining up around the block. But these days, the real action isn’t just in the shop — it’s in the side hustles. Shake Shack has tapped the cult-favourite pizzeria for a limited-time collab, bringing Badiali’s most popular pizza flavours to the burger menu from April 6 to 19.

The star of the menu is the Spicy Vodka Chicken Parm. Shake Shack’s crispy chicken gets slathered in Badiali’s signature spicy vodka rosé — the same sauce that made their vodka pizza a cult favourite. Topped with a custom hot pepper mix, aged parm and fresh basil on a potato bun, it keeps that classic pizzeria vibe.

The collab also features crinkle-cut fries tossed in Badiali’s pizza seasoning, served with a side of house-made pepperoncini dip. The most Toronto item might be the Brio Chinotto Shake, which blends the slightly bitter Italian soda into vanilla frozen custard — a nod to the old-school delis and pizza spots that paved the way for places like Badiali.

This partnership comes at a big moment for Baddeley and his team. While people have been guessing when Pizzeria Badiali’s second location in Mirvish Village would open, the ovens at 581 Markham St. are almost ready. The new spot, designed by Future Studios, leaves behind the cramped, standing-room-only vibe of the original and goes for a European café feel, with tile, wood accents and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating.

It’s been a wild ride for a shop that just opened in 2021. From a viral Miss Vickie’s chip collab to this Shake Shack takeover, Badiali has managed to grow without losing what makes it… well, Badiali.

You can try it at Union Station, Yonge & Dundas, Yorkdale or Yonge & Eglinton — but only from April 6 to 19.