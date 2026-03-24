This Ontario provincial park is a hidden gem with a breathtaking nature lookout

On the Niagara Escarpment lies one of Ontario’s best kept parks. Contrary to its name, Devil’s Glen Provincial Park is a heavenly slice of nature that offers up great activities rain or shine, no matter the season you visit.

Located in Glen Huron, a roughly two-hour drive from downtown Toronto, Devil’s Glen Provincial Park is a hiker’s paradise, a place with carved out trails that are appealing to any kind of hiker.

Visitors can choose to hike one of two of its famous hiking trails. The Bruce Trail, a good option for more experienced hikers, offers over 900 kilometres of ground to walk and to see views of the hilly landscape and gorge. It’s considered the oldest and longest marked footpath in the province, a tranquil albeit intense course that winds its way through the natural beauties of the escarpment.

The Bruce Trail is a historic pathway that leads to all kinds of meadows, beaches and even enchanting forests. And should you choose to take this path, it features an additional 450 kilometers of side trails, for a little extra excitement in the journey.

For those looking for a simpler, less vigorous hike, the Mad River Side Trail runs around 6 kilometres around the forest, following the course of the Mad River itself. According to the Ontario Parks Council, this trail does have a scarped descent. This steep gorge was originally carved out during the last retreating glacier, now leaving the Mad River’s obscure route.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Hewitt (@grumpy_mike_photos)

If you’re just in it for the views though, you can also have the chance to peek at it from the park’s lookout spot at 500 metres above sea level. It features a rugged, wooden boardwalk and views that rival those of some of the province’s largest, well-known parks.

You can also choose to just walk the Concession 10 to Devil’s Glen Connector Trail, a trail that’s around 5 kilometres and considered a much easier walking option for those looking for a serene walk.

Although hiking is one of the most popular activities here, it’s not the only way to explore rugged footpaths and diverse geology. While other provincial parks allow for overnight camping stays, the Devil’s Glen Provincial Park doesn’t include campgrounds but it is close by to other destinations to stay at like Blue Mountain and Wasaga Beach.

It’s also closely situated by the charming towns of Collingwood and Thornbury, where you can find good bites, walks by Lake Huron and the promise of cottage country.

Entry to Devil’s Glen Provincial Park is free and accessible all year round.