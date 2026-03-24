The leather jacket + band tee trend is back in Toronto — here’s 10 ways to wear it

The biggest night in Canadian music is here — the Juno Awards, happening on March 29! Jeanne Beker has paired leather jackets with T-shirts from top nominees. Everyone’s a rockstar with this backstage-ready spring style uniform!

A + B. Leather anorak + ringer tee

“This Toronto brand is doing the coolest stuff; I love that big funnel collar.” Smythe, $995, 1116 Yonge St. + Mother Mother, $29.99, store.mothermothersite.com

C + D. Peter Pan jacket + tie-dye shirt

“There’s something feminine and unusual about this spring jacket.” Ba&sh, SALE $489, 118 Yorkville Ave. + Peach Pit, $34.99, store.peachpitmusic.com

E + F. Bomber jacket + cherry T-shirt

“What a gorgeous chestnut colour! I love the stand-up collar, too.” Rudsak, SALE $499.99, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr. + The Beaches, $49.99, shop.thebeachesband.com

G + H. Men’s goatskin funnel neck + racer shirt

“This is an interesting colour if you want a little relief from black leather. It’s got great pockets and a cool almost shirt-like look to it.” Massimo Dutti, $629, 3401 Dufferin St. + James Barker Band, $50, shop.jamesbarkerband.com

I + J. Corduroy detail coat + graphic tee

“I love the corduroy collar, distressed look and those big patch pockets.” Massimo Dutti, SALE $399, 3401 Dufferin St. + Pup, $49, store.puptheband.com

K + L. Men’s grained leather zipper jacket + fireball shirt

“This has got modern styling with a worn, almost vintage look to it.” Simons, $950, 3401 Dufferin St. + The OBGMs, $35, collingwoodmerchco.com

M + N: Men’s leather moto + graphic font T-shirt

“I love this; it’s modern & clean without too much detailing.” Rudsak, SALE $599.99, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr. + Three Days Grace, $49, threedaysgrace.store

O + P. Men’s taupe biker jacket + vintage-style shirt

“This is a beautiful alternative to the black moto that most people have.” Mackage, $1,390, 220 Yonge St. + The Blue Stones, $49, shop.thebluestonesmusic.com

Q + R: Green faux leather + psychedelic T-shirt

“I love the slight crop and sleeve details, plus it’s a great green colour.” Desigual, $209, desigual.com + The Damn Truth, $39, thedamntruth.bigcartel.com

S +T. Short biker jacket + blue tie-dye shirt

“The gold hardware makes this look luxe! Very rock and roll.” Good Neighbour, SALE $394.50, 1212 Yonge St. + Arcade Fire, $62.99, shop.sonymusic.ca

For Jeanne Beker’s top fashion picks on the red colour trend, click here.