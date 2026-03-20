You can soon adopt your own emotional support plush toy at a new pop-up in Toronto

Ontario’s most unique – and saddest — chicken nugget toy is making its CF Toronto Eaton Centre debut this spring. Sound strange? You’ll be able to take one home at this adoption centre pop-up and see what the hype is all about for yourself.

Starting May 1, the Sad Nuggie Adoption Centre will be offering up the chance to match one of these melancholy plush toys to your personality and interests.

But what exactly is a Sad Nuggie? According to the official website, it’s an emotional support stuffed chicken nugget, known for being “constantly sad and depressed” but has a “loveable, relatable and adorable personality.”

Most of all, they’re also known to bring joy to children and adults who are in possession of them, despite the nugget’s perpetual sad mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sad Nuggie (@shopsadnuggie)

The digital design of the Sad Nuggie comes from artist Anastasia Sevastyanova, who crafted the visual representation for the brand. From there it went viral on platforms like TikTok, where the Sad Nudge account currently has over 1 million followers and 30 million likes.

Ever since the toy launched in 2022 by London, Ont. entrepreneurs Ryan Thompson and Rowan Carter, they’ve been a huge phenomenon, and a wonderfully weird cuddle companion. The character was the brain child of Thompson initially, who thought up the character inspired by his own mental health struggles.

On top of its internet popularity, the Sad Nuggie has even been involved with other endeavorus such as collaborating with SIA on her “Gimme Love” music video.

The brand first started with stickers and magnets before meeting its eventual fame, but it now boasts 15 different products, from the plush toys themselves to merchandise that includes apparel.

The Sad Nuggie Adoption Centre emerged in 2024, just two years after the toy’s launch. It has since helped match tons of the stuffed nuggets with their forever homes.

You’ll be able to be matched with your own plushie at the new Eaton Centre adoption centre, which the brand promises to be a “long term” pop-up on the main floor of the mall.