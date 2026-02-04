17 Toronto fashion finds to master the red trend, starting at just $40

Bright cherry red is trending this season — but this month, we’re calling it Olympic red. Jeanne Beker has helped us source all things crimson for a wardrobe that’s fit for the perfect Valentine’s Day date or cheering on Team Canada when they head to the 2026 Milan Games.

A. Faux leather trench

“This has got a lot of classic trench detailing on it. I love the flaps and the big, wide belt.” Hilary MacMillan, $325, hilarymacmillan.com

B. Floral beret

“At this time of year, when things get a bit gloomy, this adorable hat would put a little spring in your step.” Frock, $89, 97 Roncesvalles Ave.

C. Oval sunglasses

Don’t want to lean too hard into the red trend? Go for a subtle pop of colour with these super chic sunglasses. Good Neighbour, $145, 1212 Yonge St.

D. Leather gloves

“These are really chic and would be really nice as a gift. What a great way to inject a little colour into your wardrobe!”Gravitypope, $150, 1010 Queen St. W.

E. Sheer crew socks

Don this pair of sheer socks with your loafers for a splash of colour (and fun). Frock, $40, 97 Roncesvalles Ave.

F. Zip-up cable knit

“I love the cable knit and the great big mock neck. There’s something very retro about this sweater.” Kotn, SALE $158, 148 Ossington Ave.

G. Crochet sweater

“This is just charming; it appeals to those of us who love anything artisanal. And it’s got great little hearts for Valentine’s Day!” Desigual, $209, desigual.com

H. Square toe ankle boots

“These boots are fantastic. I really love that block heel and square toe. They’ll add a bit of flash to your wardrobe.” L’intervalle, SALE $105, 220 Yonge St.

I. Heart bag

“This bag looks like a little pillow!” Loversland, $245, 215 Ossington Ave.

J. Wavy hoops

These wavy hoops by Canadian jewelry brand Par Ici comes in both silver and gold, with this adorable candy heart-inspired detail. Par Ici, $179, paricijewellery.com

K. Balaclava

The balaclava trend continues, and this cherry red iteration is super cozy and classic. Tusk, $70, 888 Queen St. W.

L. Men’s vintage vest

“We love our vests, and this one has a nice, casual feel to it with a great pop of colour.” Exile Vintage, $59.99, 60 Kensington Ave.

M. Wide leg corduroys

Wide leg and high-waisted, these corduroys are a chic and trending alternative to classic denim. TNT, SALE $225, 87 Avenue Rd.

N. Men’s polo

“This is very sporty and graphically arresting; it’s got such a cool vibe. Great for someone who wants to bring out their inner jock!” Lost & Found, $380, 12 Ossington Ave.

O. Baseball cap

Trust Toronto-based brand Province of Canada to design a baseball cap with a little extra love. Province of Canada, $56, 104 Ossington Ave.

P. Triangle cashmere scarf

Scarf dressing is more popular than ever this season, and this cashmere take on the triangle scarf more than does the job. Lemonwood, $220, 1224A Yonge St.

Q. Varsity jacket

Designed by NHL star Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle McDavid, this super cool quilted jacket is a collaboration with Hockey Canada — and makes for the perfect Olympic gear. Sports Club Atelier, $399, sportsclubatelier.ca