HomeFashion17 Toronto fashion finds to master the red trend, starting at just...
fashion feb red stuff
Fashion

17 Toronto fashion finds to master the red trend, starting at just $40

Julia Mastroianni
Julia Mastroianni

Bright cherry red is trending this season — but this month, we’re calling it Olympic red. Jeanne Beker has helped us source all things crimson for a wardrobe that’s fit for the perfect Valentine’s Day date or cheering on Team Canada when they head to the 2026 Milan Games

fashion feb red stuff abcdefA. Faux leather trench

“This has got a lot of classic trench detailing on it. I love the flaps and the big, wide belt.” Hilary MacMillan, $325, hilarymacmillan.com

B. Floral beret 

“At this time of year, when things get a bit gloomy, this adorable hat would put a little spring in your step.” Frock, $89, 97 Roncesvalles Ave.

C. Oval sunglasses

Don’t want to lean too hard into the red trend? Go for a subtle pop of colour with these super chic sunglasses. Good Neighbour, $145, 1212 Yonge St. 

D. Leather gloves

“These are really chic and would be really nice as a gift. What a great way to inject a little colour into your wardrobe!”Gravitypope, $150, 1010 Queen St. W.

E. Sheer crew socks

Don this pair of sheer socks with your loafers for a splash of colour (and fun). Frock, $40, 97 Roncesvalles Ave.

F. Zip-up cable knit

“I love the cable knit and the great big mock neck. There’s something very retro about this sweater.” Kotn, SALE $158, 148 Ossington Ave.

fashion feb red stuff ghijklG. Crochet sweater

“This is just charming; it appeals to those of us who love anything artisanal. And it’s got great little hearts for Valentine’s Day!” Desigual, $209, desigual.com

H. Square toe ankle boots

“These boots are fantastic. I really love that block heel and square toe. They’ll add a bit of flash to your wardrobe.” L’intervalle, SALE $105, 220 Yonge St.

I. Heart bag

“This bag looks like a little pillow!” Loversland, $245, 215 Ossington Ave.

J. Wavy hoops

These wavy hoops by Canadian jewelry brand Par Ici comes in both silver and gold, with this adorable candy heart-inspired detail. Par Ici, $179, paricijewellery.com

K. Balaclava

The balaclava trend continues, and this cherry red iteration is super cozy and classic. Tusk, $70, 888 Queen St. W.

L. Men’s vintage vest

“We love our vests, and this one has a nice, casual feel to it with a great pop of colour.” Exile Vintage, $59.99, 60 Kensington Ave.

fashion feb red stuff mnopqM. Wide leg corduroys 

Wide leg and high-waisted, these corduroys are a chic and trending alternative to classic denim. TNT, SALE $225, 87 Avenue Rd.

N. Men’s polo

“This is very sporty and graphically arresting; it’s got such a cool vibe. Great for someone who wants to bring out their inner jock!” Lost & Found, $380, 12 Ossington Ave.

O. Baseball cap

Trust Toronto-based brand Province of Canada to design a baseball cap with a little extra love. Province of Canada, $56, 104 Ossington Ave.

P. Triangle cashmere scarf

Scarf dressing is more popular than ever this season, and this cashmere take on the triangle scarf more than does the job. Lemonwood, $220, 1224A Yonge St.

Q. Varsity jacket

Designed by NHL star Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle McDavid, this super cool quilted jacket is a collaboration with Hockey Canada — and makes for the perfect Olympic gear. Sports Club Atelier, $399, sportsclubatelier.ca

Great Reads

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by Post City Magazines, Inc.
Website by Web Publisher PRO