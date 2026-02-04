17 Toronto fashion finds to master the red trend, starting at just $40

Bright cherry red is trending this season — but this month, we’re calling it Olympic red. Jeanne Beker has helped us source all things crimson for a wardrobe that’s fit for the perfect Valentine’s Day date or cheering on Team Canada when they head to the 2026 Milan Games.
A. Faux leather trench
“This has got a lot of classic trench detailing on it. I love the flaps and the big, wide belt.” Hilary MacMillan, $325, hilarymacmillan.com
B. Floral beret
“At this time of year, when things get a bit gloomy, this adorable hat would put a little spring in your step.” Frock, $89, 97 Roncesvalles Ave.
C. Oval sunglasses
Don’t want to lean too hard into the red trend? Go for a subtle pop of colour with these super chic sunglasses. Good Neighbour, $145, 1212 Yonge St.
D. Leather gloves
“These are really chic and would be really nice as a gift. What a great way to inject a little colour into your wardrobe!”Gravitypope, $150, 1010 Queen St. W.
E. Sheer crew socks
Don this pair of sheer socks with your loafers for a splash of colour (and fun). Frock, $40, 97 Roncesvalles Ave.
F. Zip-up cable knit
“I love the cable knit and the great big mock neck. There’s something very retro about this sweater.” Kotn, SALE $158, 148 Ossington Ave.
G. Crochet sweater
“This is just charming; it appeals to those of us who love anything artisanal. And it’s got great little hearts for Valentine’s Day!” Desigual, $209, desigual.com
H. Square toe ankle boots
“These boots are fantastic. I really love that block heel and square toe. They’ll add a bit of flash to your wardrobe.” L’intervalle, SALE $105, 220 Yonge St.
I. Heart bag
“This bag looks like a little pillow!” Loversland, $245, 215 Ossington Ave.
J. Wavy hoops
These wavy hoops by Canadian jewelry brand Par Ici comes in both silver and gold, with this adorable candy heart-inspired detail. Par Ici, $179, paricijewellery.com
K. Balaclava
The balaclava trend continues, and this cherry red iteration is super cozy and classic. Tusk, $70, 888 Queen St. W.
L. Men’s vintage vest
“We love our vests, and this one has a nice, casual feel to it with a great pop of colour.” Exile Vintage, $59.99, 60 Kensington Ave.
M. Wide leg corduroys
Wide leg and high-waisted, these corduroys are a chic and trending alternative to classic denim. TNT, SALE $225, 87 Avenue Rd.
N. Men’s polo
“This is very sporty and graphically arresting; it’s got such a cool vibe. Great for someone who wants to bring out their inner jock!” Lost & Found, $380, 12 Ossington Ave.
O. Baseball cap
Trust Toronto-based brand Province of Canada to design a baseball cap with a little extra love. Province of Canada, $56, 104 Ossington Ave.
P. Triangle cashmere scarf
Scarf dressing is more popular than ever this season, and this cashmere take on the triangle scarf more than does the job. Lemonwood, $220, 1224A Yonge St.
Q. Varsity jacket
Designed by NHL star Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle McDavid, this super cool quilted jacket is a collaboration with Hockey Canada — and makes for the perfect Olympic gear. Sports Club Atelier, $399, sportsclubatelier.ca