The best Winter Olympics watch parties in Toronto to cheer on Team Canada

The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games are set to begin this Friday. Feb. 6, as people around the world and in Toronto gear up to watch the multi-sport event. While lots of folks will have their own watch parties at home, it’s twice the excitement to find a neighbourhood spot to watch the games. If you’re not sure where to head to yet, check out these places that are ready to host you for unforgettable events that make watching the Winter Olympics way more fun.

Team Canada FanFest

One of the first stops you’ll want to check out is Team Canada’s official FanFest, which is just as lively as it sounds. Hosted by Team Canada from Feb. 7 to 8 in Nathan Phillips Square, the FanFest is a series of events across four cities in Canada, including Toronto. They’ll feature things like watch parties and even have appearances from Team Canada athletes. The best part is that it’s all free — just make sure to show up with a ton of fan spirit.

Dublin Calling

Dublin Calling, perhaps one of Toronto’s most well-known sports pubs, is ready to host all Winter Olympic Games watchers this year. The venue, which is a 19+ ages pub only, is set to cheer on Team Canada from Feb. 6 to 22. They’ll have over 20 sound-on TV screens around the pub, so make sure to book your table and don’t miss out on those Olympic moments.

This iconic pub is ready for all your sports needs this Olympic season. All February long, join in on the action at O’Grady’s to cheer on athletes and watch the games. Just make sure to reserve a free spot online.

Who said the library is only good for books? This year, public libraries across Canada are teaming up with CBC/Radio-Canada to host free watch parties this year. That includes over 35 Toronto Public Library branches. To catch one of the parties and to find out more details, make sure to check in with your local library, listed online.

Eaton Centre and Sherway Gardens

CF Toronto Eaton Centre is hosting their very own viewing lounge in the Queen’s Cross Food Hall, where you can catch some of the games — but that’s not all. If you’re not staying just to watch, they’ll also have other fun activities like a Ski Simulator as well as an interactive hockey shooting and stick handling. Cheer on Team Canada with other fans at this very unique experience starting Feb. 5. At Sherway Gardens, enjoy a hockey zone, the chance to try curling indoors and a dedicated Olympic Games viewing area for those who likes watching sports more than playing them.

Make your way to Trinity Park on Friday for Game Day! Celebrate the opening day of the Winter Olympics with a hockey-inspired pop-up playground in the middle of the city. Put your skills to the test with interactive games like Skee-Puck, Box Hockey and Electronic Hockey Net Shootout. The fun runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.