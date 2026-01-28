You’ll soon be able to buy the viral ‘Heated Rivalry’ Team Canada fleece in Toronto

The fleece is about to be released: Heated Rivalry fans have been begging for the show to sell the Team Canada fleece featured in the series as real merch, and now they’re getting their wish. Toronto brand Province of Canada offered to design a jacket based on the fictional fleece a few weeks ago, and now they’re officially partnering with series producer Accent Aigu Entertainment to produce the fleece for purchase.

“We’re releasing the fleece,” read the short and sweet joint statement from the brand and producer on Wednesday.

“What started as an Instagram post, and a message to Hanna [Puley], Heated Rivalry’s costume designer, quickly turned into a creative conversation with the show’s producers about bringing The Fleece to life,” Province of Canada wrote.

The Toronto-based clothing brand posted a tribute to costume designer Puley’s fleece two weeks ago, inciting a frenzy in the comments. At the time, co-founder Jeremy Watt confirmed to Streets of Toronto that Province of Canada didn’t have plans yet to actually make the fleece, and was instead “throwing their name in the ring” for a collaboration.

Clearly, it worked.

“We’re so excited to partner with Province of Canada. As a Canadian-based, independent apparel brand that does amazing work sourcing and manufacturing high-quality clothing, we share a common ethos,” Jacob Tierney (who also served as director and writer of the series) and Brendan Brady, executive producers and co-presidents of Accent Aigu Entertainment, wrote in a statement. “We look forward to bringing it to life with the creativity and care fans expect.”

Price and release date details are still under wraps — Province of Canada has made a dedicated page for the fleece so that interested fans can sign up for updates as they become available. But they’ve noted that the brand is working hard to make the design available as soon as possible, and that their goal is to make international shipping available to “as many countries as possible.”

Best of all, the fleece — like everything else the brand designs — will be made in Canada, and 10 per cent of all proceeds from the jacket sales will go towards a charitable organization (to be announced at a later date).

What is the Heated Rivalry fleece?

When Heated Rivalry premiered in November, fans became immediately obsessed with a the white Team Canada fleece worn by main character Shane Hollander (Williams) at the 2014 Sochi Olympics during the second episode. It may look like official Canadian Olympic gear, but Heated Rivalry costume designer Hanna Puley actually created it herself. “I really wanted to make [O]lympic gear that actually felt wearable and cozy,” she wrote on Instagram.

She was inspired by the ideas of “approachability and comfort,” as well as showcasing Canadian identity, which she describes as “quiet confidence, tough, self-aware and a little understated.”

The white and red zip-up caught the eye of fans, spawning an actual petition to make the fleece into official Team Canada merch — especially with the 2026 Winter Olympics coming up next month. The official Team Canada Instagram account even got in on the action, teased the possibility on Threads once enough fans asked about it, writing, “Update HR fans… our boss said maybe” in December 2025.

Since sharing the news of the fleece release on Instagram, the Province of Canada post has already generated thousands of likes and comments. Heated Rivalry actor Nadine Bhabha, who plays Elena Rygg on the show, commented “I’ll take one!” while Robbie G.K., who plays Kip, commented, “Need one STAT.”

This release also means that people outside Canada will be repping our country’s flag and red-and-white colour scheme. “I cannot wait to rep the country of Canada in the US!!!” one fan commented.

Of course, some Canadian fans are trying to claim first dibs, since this is a Canadian-made, Canadian-based phenomenon, after all. “Please let us Canadians get first access before you ship worldwide,” one eager Canuck commented.

Fans can sign up for updates on Province of Canada’s website to know when the fleece will be available for pre-order or purchase.