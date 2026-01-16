Connor McDavid’s wife just dropped a line of Hockey Canada merch ahead of the Olympics

Not everyone has been loving the Team Canada merch designed by Lululemon. Luckily, Ontario’s own Lauren Kyle McDavid — wife of Richmond Hill-born NHL star Connor McDavid — just designed a super trendy alternative. The founder of fashion brand Sports Club Atelier partnered with Hockey Canada to create a line of red-and-white gear that dropped on Thursday, just in time for the Olympics.

McDavid founded Sports Club Atelier in late 2024 as an elevated sportswear brand, and since launching she’s mostly designed pieces that focus on the Edmonton Oilers (the team her husband plays on). So this collection marks a major shift for the brand. Titled the Red & White issue, each piece in the collection features Canada’s signature colours and a vintage-inspired style that may win over fashionable Olympics fans.

Signature designs include a varsity bomber with Team Canada branded across the front, a chalet-style zip-up sweater and a super cozy speckle knit, with balloon sleeves and a white turtleneck detail. All items are designed to be unisex and fit sizes XS–XL. Jackets and sweaters range from $160 to $406, while accessories (trucker caps and toques) go for $48–$60.

One design in particular may catch the eye of Heated Rivalry fans. The white fleece jacket worn by Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) at the Olympics in the TV series went viral, prompting fans to beg Team Canada to turn the fictional design into real Olympic merch. One of McDavid’s pieces might fill the void for now: her bouclé knit bomber features a white knit fabric similar to fleece and Team Canada and maple leaf branding to boot.

The timing of this collection means sports fans can snag a retro sweater or hat to cheer on Team Canada at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Games — the Olympics begin Feb. 6. The best part: this is a locally-made collection that’s all in Canadian dollars, so no duties and no crappy exchange rate!