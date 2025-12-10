These are the fashion trends Toronto will be obsessed with this winter

Flurries are fast approaching, and with it comes the annual sartorial challenge facing all Torontonians — what the heck do we wear to stay warm and stylish? This year, fashion trends from the runway and beyond take classic winter staples and style them in new and unexpected ways. Here are five fashion trends you’ll be noticing on the streets of Toronto this winter.

Furry, fuzzy fun

While fur has always been the most controversial of all wintry fabrics, that hasn’t stopped it from topping almost every trending fashion trend list this year. For those ethically wary, there are two slightly more sustainable options to participate in this trend: faux fur, and secondhand fur. While mob wife-style, full-fur coats have been the most popular (and warmest) way to wear this fuzzy sensation, not everyone is comfortable draping themselves in head-to-toe rabbit or mink, faux or not. But the luxe-combined-with-cozy appeal of fur in fashion can be achieved through accents instead: think cuffs on jackets, collars, a Penny Lane-inspired fur-lined shearling coat or even (for a little bit of New Year’s Eve glamour) a fur-trimmed mini dress. Toronto designer Hilary MacMillan is the queen of ethical faux fur jackets, like this beautiful chocolate brown trench with a matching mahogany fur trim or maxi teddy in a trending purple shade. Canadian brand Rudsak also knows their way around faux fur, from coats to gloves and leg warmers.

Funnel it in

The funnel neck trend has carried neatly over from fall into winter, and for good reason — what better way to ward off a particularly frigid wind than a popped collar? Usually seen in more technical fabrics, the top design houses have gone wild with this trend, from leather (like this Loewe one) to shearling fur (like this stunning Diane Von Furstenberg coat in a rich Bordeaux colour) to wool (check out Massimo Dutti). Since then, everyone has put their spin on the funnel neck trend, and not just in outerwear — Simons is doing a cozy high neck cardigan, and you can go for an optional funnel neck by opting for sweaters like this one, where you can leave it in an open v-neck or button all the way up to the top for extra warmth.

Hello, tartan

Heritage checks are a match made in heaven with the cooler seasons — and of all the checks and plaids out there, tartan reigns supreme as a solidly winter pattern. Primarily associated with Scotland, tartan is both practical and fun, made of warm and heavy wool and often in reds, greens and whites (hello, Christmas!). This year, it’s the tartan skirt that has risen above the rest. Considered an “anti-denim” trend by some, you can treat these often pleated skirts like a good pair of jeans — they go with everything! We suggest matching your top or sweater with one of the supporting colours in the tartan pattern of your skirt for an ultra-coordinated look. Go with a wool cable knit for a truly Scottish-inspired outfit! Toronto designer Smythe has designed an elegant, fitted asymmetrical skirt with a festive red, white and forest green check. For a more affordable option, tartan and pleated skirts litter the thrift and vintage stores in Toronto, including at Good Juice Box Vintage and Siberia Vintage.

Scarf styling

Normally we would say, scarves for winter? Groundbreaking. But this humble cold weather accessory has been given a new life this season. Accessorizing in the winter is usually about piling on as many layers as you can and waiting for spring. But thanks to this new trend, scarves have been elevated from strictly outerwear to a truly stylish accessory. Coats with built-in scarves took off last year (largely thanks to Toteme’s viral design), and now it’s sweaters and knits that are getting the scarf treatment. Scarves-as-belts (no, not like Bonhomme) has also been attempted on and off the runway. And lest we forget the near-ubiquitous over-the-shoulder scarf, tied like the arms of a sweater in the classic preppy look. That particular iteration was popularized by none other than Canada’s Aritzia.

A plum job

Versions of red have pretty much dominated the colour palettes of fashion-forward folks for the past few years — but this season, the colour scale has tilted just slightly, in the direction of none other than plum. Purple has been named one of the trending colours of 2025 and especially took off during the fall. So it’s no surprise that, when the cold weather rolled around, that purple went warm and cozy. Plum is just a little less brown than its very popular cousin burgundy (also known as oxblood, wine, crimson or any other very fancy sounding descriptor that belongs in a movie set in the wealthy English countryside), and, obviously, a little more purple. Regal but also understated, we’re calling it now: this colour is everything you need for your winter wardrobe. Go functional and warm with a Lululemon puffer in a shade called “black plum,” or up the elegance factor even more with a pair of wide leg, high rise draped trousers.