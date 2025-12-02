Toronto’s outdoor rinks are opening, and you can even borrow skates for free

Winter solstice hasn’t yet begun, but Toronto is officially in glide mode. On Saturday, Mayor Olivia Chow and Councillor Paula Fletcher laced up at Greenwood Park to mark the start of the City’s outdoor skating season, as the city began to roll out openings at more than 50 outdoor rinks and skating trails across the city! Most are scheduled to be up and running by Sat, Dec 6.

“There’s nothing more Toronto than stepping onto the ice on a crisp winter morning,” Mayor Chow said in a statement. “With rinks opening across the city and free skates available, I hope everyone will bundle up, grab a friend and enjoy the best of winter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TorontoPFR (@torontopfr)

The City operates a vast network of mechanically cooled outdoor rinks (54 in total), making Toronto one of the most rink-dense cities in the world. These include classic downtown spots like Nathan Phillips Square, College Park, Toronto Metropolitan University Square, Trinity Bellwoods Park, and Dufferin Grove, as well as neighbourhood rinks in parks across Etobicoke, North York and Scarborough (you can see the full list here).

Once the rinks are up and running, the facilities will host a mix of family-friendly activities, including free public leisure and figure skating, shinny, ringette, instructional programs and permit-based ice time. Because the rinks are weather-dependent (even mechanically cooled ice can struggle in warm spells), the City is urging residents to double-check conditions before heading out by using the online service alerts page, which lists openings, closures and any temporary disruptions.

If you don’t own skates, you’re still invited to the party. For another season, the mobile Skate Lending Library is back! The ‘Library’ will visit outdoor ice rinks across Toronto this season, offering 250 skate aids to help skaters maintain their balance; 130 pairs of skates and helmets for children and adults; and a fully customized vehicle designed to provide a welcoming and accessible experience. The program is free, and no reservations are required (more information and this season’s full schedule are available on the City’s webpage).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TorontoPFR (@torontopfr)

Alongside the rink openings, the City is highlighting several accessibility measures designed to make winter recreation more inclusive. Look out for ‘sledges’: imagine adaptive devices that allow people with disabilities to sit and propel themselves on the ice (these are available at both indoor arenas and outdoor rinks during leisure skate times). And people who use manual or powered wheelchairs are also welcome on the ice during leisure skates!

Toronto’s winter programming is about much more than just skating. If you’re into skiing and snowboarding, head to the Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Centre from January to March (weather and snowfall permitting). If fire pits are more your style, designated outdoor fire pits can be booked in advance on the City’s website.

If you’re up for more free skating this winter, this Toronto airport hangar is turning into a massive free skating rink with live DJs and light shows!