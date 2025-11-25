Toronto airport hangar is turning into a massive free skating rink with live DJs and light shows

A former Toronto airport hangar is about to turn into one of the city’s coolest winter playgrounds. Hangar Skate is coming back to the reinvented Downsview Airport lands (YZD) from Dec. 19, 2025 to Feb. 16, 2026, and this year’s edition is bigger (and icier) than ever.

Hangar Skate is now in its fourth year, and will feature just over 6,000 square feet of ice to skate on — roughly the size of a junior Olympic swimming pool!

This season’s theme is Fire and Ice, and the rink is being reimagined as an “enchanted forest” with glowing LED performances, atmospheric icy soundscapes and hands-on workshops. Around the plaza, you’ll find local eats, classic winter drinks and arcade games, creating a space that feels both magical and electric.

Even when Toronto’s winter weather takes a warmer turn, Hangar Skate is built on a fully refrigerated system: chilled brine runs through pipes laid over the asphalt, keeping the ice at about –4°C!

From Dec. 19–Jan. 4 (closed Dec. 25), head over for holiday program highlights that are all about skating and festive extras, including:

Glow & Glide opening night on Dec. 19 (5–9 p.m.), with LED drummers, a DJ from The Remix Project, roaming performers and on-ice freeze-dance moments.

A Winter’s Tale on Dec. 24 (12–5 p.m.), with classic holiday and winter films inside the YZD Experience Centre and surprise visits from dancing Nutcrackers!

“A Very 80s New Year’s Celebration” on Dec. 31 (12–5 p.m.), featuring DJ Me Time, glow sticks and two daytime countdowns for anyone who won’t be awake at midnight.

In the New Year (Jan. 9–Feb. 16, 2026), don’t miss these winter season highlights:

Friday Nights (5–9 p.m.): DJ skate nights curated by The Remix Project, as well as board and arcade games in the Community Hall & Experience Centre (there will even be a board-game expert on hand to teach new favourites).

Saturdays (12–5 p.m.): Family-friendly afternoons with drop-in learn-to-skate lessons from 1 to 4 p.m., and free art workshops led by Studio Mooi.

Sundays (12–5 p.m.): More learn-to-skate time (1–4 p.m.), plus book-binding and paper-art classes with Big River Bindery and a Take One/Leave One library for book swaps.

There are also themed days, including the Enchanted Forest on Jan. 25 (dress as your favourite fantasy character) and Dynamic Duos: Fire & Ice on Feb. 14, with fire-and-ice performances and DIY cards for your favourite person! On Family Day (Feb. 16), there will be tons of free family activities, including an electrifying mix of music to get you dancing in your skates.

This year, Hangar Skate also doubles as an early stop on the 2026 Winter Stations circuit, the international design competition best known for transforming Toronto’s east-end lifeguard stations into public art each winter! One of the winning installations, created under the theme “Mirage,” will debut at YZD before heading to the Beaches, giving visitors a rare chance to see it up close ahead of the main exhibition.

Hangar Skate takes place at YZD Plaza & Experience Centre (34 Hanover Rd.). Skate rentals and helmets are available on site for a fee, but children under 12 can rent both skates and helmets for free! Helmet use is mandatory for kids 12 and under, and there’s $5 skate sharpening if you bring your own blades.

Skating is free, but time slots must be booked in advance.