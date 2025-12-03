Toronto’s best curling spots, traditional or not, to rock on the ice this winter

Forget the roar of the crowd and the thrill of the slapshot—this winter, the real action on the ice is all about curling. Curling is experiencing a serious glow-up, trading in dusty caverns for cool rooftops and inclusive community vibes. It’s a sport that combines strategy, precision, and a surprising amount of sweeping, making it the perfect activity for a Toronto winter.

Here are the best places in the city to slide stones, warm up, and embrace curling, whether you’re looking for traditional ice or a fun, portable alternative.

Rooftop Rocks: Curling Under the Skyline

Toronto is known for its stunning city views, and now you can enjoy them while sliding a stone. Ace Hotel Toronto is redefining the curling experience with its Winter Chalet program.

The Vibe: Imagine gliding a curling stone on wheels across a large sheet of ice with the glittering Toronto skyline as your backdrop. This is a truly unique, photogenic, and memorable experience.

The Perk: The curling is completely free to participate in. After you’ve thrown your rocks, you can head inside to the cozy chalet area where they offer complimentary fondue to warm up. This makes it a perfect destination for a winter date night, a stylish group outing, or just an afternoon of free fun.

Historic Charm Meets Modern Community

If you’re looking for an authentic curling experience close to the core, look no further than this Riverdale institution. The Royal Canadian Curling Club (RCCC), located on Broadview Avenue, is more than just a place to play—it’s a piece of Toronto’s sporting history.

The Atmosphere: Stepping inside, you feel the weight of its history. However, the club masterfully balances this historic charm with a thoroughly inclusive and modern community spirit. It’s a welcoming place where beginners can feel comfortable and seasoned players can find challenging competition.

The People: RCCC is known for its diverse and vibrant leagues, drawing players from all walks of life, making it a fantastic spot to socialize and network.

Old School Elegance

For those who appreciate tradition, club heritage, and a touch of refinement, this century-old spot delivers. High Park Club stands as one of Toronto’s oldest, founded in 1911, and most prestigious curling clubs, offering an experience steeped in elegance and community spirit.

The Setting: Located in the city’s west end, the club house exudes a warm, welcoming vibe that truly makes every game feel like a walk back in time. The traditional architecture and well-maintained facilities showcase its long-standing commitment to the sport.

Community: The club is renowned for fostering a strong sense of community among its members. It offers a variety of programs, from competitive leagues to social events, making it a true hub for its neighbourhood and beyond.

Beginners Ready to Roll

If you’ve never thrown a rock but are ready to learn, this club is designed with you in mind. Leaside Curling Club is arguably one of the most welcoming atmosphere for beginners in the city.

The Facility: It boasts eight bright, well-maintained sheets of ice, ensuring plenty of space and opportunity for new and experienced curlers.

The Vibe: Leaside is famous for its Learn to Curl programs and open, friendly leagues. Their focus is on making the sport accessible and fun, offering clear instruction and supportive environments. If you’re looking to jump into the sport this winter, Leaside is the place to get your feet (and your rocks) rolling.

More alternative ice time

For a fun, casual, and highly accessible twist on the game, head to one of the city’s most unique winter destinations. Stackt Market offers a fantastic urban version of the game with its Street Curling Lanes (often referred to as ‘tabletop’ or ‘patio’ curling).

The Experience: Located on the West Patio, this isn’t your traditional deep-freeze arena. Instead, the game is played on synthetic ice or a specialized surface, offering a faster-paced, scaled-down, and social version of the sport. It’s perfect for those who want the fun and strategy of curling without the need for specialized shoes or the full ice commitment.

The Vibe: Surrounded by shipping containers housing unique retail shops, food vendors, and a brewery, playing a round of street curling at Stackt is an integral part of their vibrant winter programming (typically available from November through February).

Whatever you choose, it is time to rock this winter with one of Canada’s oldest and once-again trend sports of curling.