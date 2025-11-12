Six ways to enjoy ‘The Nutcracker’ in Toronto this season

Winter is almost here, holiday parties are being planned, the Santa Claus Parade is fast approaching — and the season of The Nutcracker has almost begun. A beloved holiday tradition, this year, there are more ways than ever to enjoy this magical journey in Toronto.

The city’s most well-known rendition of this holiday tale is the National Ballet of Canada’s annual production. This 19th-century story is made even grander and more spectacular on the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts stage, performed by the renowned National Ballet dancers as Tchaikovsky’s mesmerizing score plays. Not to be missed, of course, is the yearly tradition of wrangling Toronto stars to play the cannon doll for select performances — which in years past have included Olivia Chow, Kyle Lowry, The Beaches and more. The ballet runs from Dec. 5-31.

For one night only (Dec. 20), support a local ballet company and prepare to be wowed by the Bayview School of Ballet’s version of The Nutcracker! A special guest will be joining the company on stage: Ben Rudisin, a principal dancer from the National Ballet of Canada, will dance alongside star student Julia Chin. This ballet school has been around for over 40 years and trains all levels and ages of dancers, so prepare to see some tiny performers on stage during this festive annual tradition at the Meridian Arts Centre!

Offering what the company refers to as a “captivating rendition unlike the traditional versions often seen in North America,” Toronto International Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker promises a unique twist on the holiday classic. Running for just two nights only from Dec. 20–21 at the intimate Bluma Appel Theatre, this production is perfect for those looking for a more immersive Nutcracker experience thanks to the venue’s design, giving guests a more personal look at each expression and emotion onstage. The show will also feature internationally acclaimed guest stars (such as Joy Womack) alongside some incredible local dancers.

Support local and emerging student dancers this year by grabbing tickets to Pia Bouman School for Ballet and Creative Movement’s popular iteration of The Nutcracker. Referred to as the “longest-running Nutcracker” by Bouman herself and as an especially family-friendly production, the school is on their 40th year. The school offers programs for all ages and all levels, so prepare for an extra-adorable cast. Plus, the revenue from this performance contributes largely to keeping this important non-profit open, so you’ll know you’re supporting a community institution. The ballet runs from Dec. 5–7.

A Richmond Hill holiday tradition since 2009, Victoria Ballet Company is bringing a festive experience like no other just north of Toronto. Featuring talented dancers of the Victoria Ballet Company, local and international guest ballet performers and dedicated ballet students, the magical story will be brought to life on stage for two nights only, Dec. 6–7. Staged in accordance with the tradition of the Mariinsky (Kirov) Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, expect an authentic ballet experience perfect for the entire family.

Known as the “Canadian Nutcracker,” Ballet Jörgen’s holiday tradition is a tribute to the country as a whole and is perfect for ballet lovers who also appreciate art. The production’s stunning 30-foot backdrops are inspired by the Group of Seven, including Franklin Carmichael’s Church and Houses at Bisset (1931), Tom Thompson’s Snow in the Woods (1916) and L.L. Fitzgerald’s Trees and Wildflowers (1922). The storyline and costumes also add a few distinct Canadian touches throughout the performance, as audiences are taken on Klara’s dream journey as she arrives in — wait for it! — Canada and experiences winter landscapes filled with snowflakes, lumberjacks and creatures of the wood. You can catch this magical performance just outside Toronto in Markham from Dec. 30-31.