These 3 Toronto spots just ranked among the top 50 steakhouses in North America

Three Toronto steakhouses just landed on a list of the 50 Best Steak Restaurants in North America, proving you don’t need to fly to Chicago or New York for a world-class steak dinner.

The rankings come from the World’s Best Steak Restaurants, the group behind the uber-popular World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants list, which is widely considered one of the most closely watched steak rankings on the planet!

At No. 13 in North America (and No. 76 worldwide), Jacobs & Co. (81 Bay St) was the top Toronto restaurant to make the list. No surprise here. Toronto steak fans already treat the Michelin-recognized space as a bit of a pilgrimage. Earlier this spring, the restaurant moved from its legendary Brant St location to the fourth floor of CIBC Square in the centre of Toronto’s financial hub. The new 14,000-square-foot space boasts a piano lounge, floor-to-ceiling windows, private dining rooms and even a small shop where you can grab steaks and bottled cocktails to go.

The menu is designed around Jacobs’s extensive collection of dry-aged meats, with Canadian and international beef aged anywhere from 30 to 150 days, and a steak list that includes everything from Ontario rib-eyes to high-end Wagyu!

Sides are just as important at Jacobs as well, with a collection of fan faves like duck fat French fried potatoes and tableside Caesar salad. Complement your meal with a vanilla cherry cheesecake and wine by the glass (the cellar has more than 6,500 bottles and pours available on some higher-end labels).

Over on Ossington, Linny’s (176 Ossington Ave) lands in the 16th spot. This deli-inspired steakhouse comes from chef David Schwartz (of Sunnys Chinese and Mimi Chinese fame) and the Big Hug Hospitality team.

Chef Schwartz’s mother’s recipes are framed on the wall, and her influence is on every plate. The menu is built around both classic steakhouse cuts and Jewish deli comfort food: think kasha and bowties, challah service and shake-and-bake chicken elevated with hot honey.

The showstopper is the 40-oz dry-aged Angus Porterhouse from Penokean Hills! It’s cooked under an over-fired broiler that can hit 1,800°F, then brushed with pastrami tallow butter.

Landing in 38th spot is Bisteccheria Sammarco (4 Front St E). This classic Italian steakhouse from Michelin-starred chef Rob Rossi and David Minicucci, the team behind Giulietta and Osteria Giulia, just opened in April at Yonge and Front, and is already a huge hit. There are just four core cuts, all Ontario beef from Cumbrae’s, aged in-house for at least 60 days and cooked in an upright broiler!

Try the 26-oz Ribeye, finished with sea salt, olive oil and a side of Sicilian salmoriglio sauce. The rest of the menu is equally impressive, with hits like burrata-crowned beef tartare, raw seafood platters, and fettuccine alla Scrofa Cento Uova made with a hundred egg yolks per batch!

Other Canadian restaurants to make the list include the road-trip-worthy Fat Rabbit in St. Catharines (No. 19). This is literally part-restaurant, part-butcher shop: the space is set up so that whole animals are broken down in-house. Every steak, chop and charcuterie plate comes from animals sourced from small Ontario farms, so diners can expect ethically raised meats and house-made charcuterie in a chic, green-tiled space that feels very Parisian.

Elisa in Vancouver is listed as Canada’s best steak restaurant overall (No. 11 in North America, No. 26 worldwide). The dining room is built around an open grill, with Executive Chef Andrew Richardson running a steak program that spans Canadian and US Prime beef and Japanese Wagyu, all cooked over sustainably sourced hardwood for a subtle, smoky char. Sides and seafood get just as much attention: try the branzino with cavolo nero, wood-grilled rainbow carrots in beef tallow and fresh herbs, and triple-fried chips, all with a lineup of delicious sauces!

The World’s Best Steak Restaurants publishes the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants ranking each year, and has become a well-respected ranking, running since 2019.

The rankings are put together by London-based Upper Cut Media House and are based on anonymous visits by a network of steak ambassadors who evaluate restaurants using dozens of criteria, including meat quality, sourcing and aging techniques (so, kind of like a Michelin Guide for steakhouses).

In 2025, more than 900 steakhouses around the world were assessed, with only 101 making the global list. This new list of the 50 Best Steak Restaurants in North America uses the same vetting process, meaning the Toronto spots that made the cut are definitely worth a visit.

Check out the full North American list on Instagram @worldbeststeakrestaurants.