10 of the best new restaurants to check out in Toronto this week

Amid the constant wave of new eateries opening each week, a few standout spots manage to rise above the rest. From an Italian eatery inspired by Florence to a mini smash burger joint, here are 10 of the best new restaurants to try in Toronto right now.

1. Casa 73

Casa 73 is a recently opened Italian restaurant with a broad, ingredient-forward menu. You’ll find familiar staples like veal piccata, butternut squash ravioli, and house-made pappardelle Bolognese, as well as larger mains such as grilled lamb chops and a 40 oz porterhouse served family-style. The wine list highlights Italian producers alongside bottles from France, California, and Canada. Ingredients like Certified Angus beef, imported cheeses, and fresh seafood suggest a focus on quality, while offerings like cioppino and lobster mac and cheese point to a kitchen that’s not afraid to go big. 20 Bay St.

2. Florin

Florin is a new Italian restaurant in Toronto’s Financial District, inspired by Florence but designed with locals in mind. Brought to life by Turner Hospitality Group (behind Twist, Winifred’s, and Mother Tongue), the space leans moody and elegant—velvet booths, low lighting, and marble details. The menu pulls from Tuscan tradition with elevated dishes like agnolotti stuffed with salt cod and potato cream, or spinach-heavy gnudi in lemon brown butter. 80 Richmond St. W.

3. Tutto Panino

Tutto Panino is a new sandwich shop by singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson, chef Kaitlin Lasagna, Paul Liliani and Andi La Rocca. The menu includes sandwiches like the Bolito (brisket), the Caponata (eggplant and ricotta), and the Calabrese (‘nduja aioli and red onion), as well as rotating cannoli flavours and a daily tiramisu. The space features a record player, custom tiling, and was designed and built by the team, including contributions from La Rocca’s father and designer Nicole Tereault. Music and food are both central to the concept. 100 Sorauren Ave.

4. Cantina Amici

Cantina Amici in Vaughan serves straightforward Italian fare with fresh, handmade pasta made daily. You’ll find classic dishes like Gnocchi alla Sorrentina alongside mixed meat and fish boards, pizza and simple sides like roast potatoes and veggies. The kitchen sticks to traditional recipes but isn’t afraid to add a modern touch here and there. It’s the kind of place where people come for good food and a relaxed vibe, whether that’s a casual dinner or a small celebration. The team’s approach feels genuine—focused on quality ingredients and hospitality without any pretence. 345 Millway Ave.

5. Slider Byte

Slider Byte is a downtown spot serving up mini smash burgers, saucy chicken wraps and curly fries with a side of attitude. It’s halal, fast, and big on flavour—ideal if you’re near TMU and need a quick bite between classes. The mac and cheese is a standout, and the sliders are easy to eat on the go. 50 Gerrard St. E.

6. Rooh

Rooh, a modern Indian kitchen and cocktail bar in Little Italy is rethinking what Indian fine dining looks like in Toronto. The College Street space offers a five-course omakase menu (vegetarian or non-vegetarian) that blends traditional Indian flavours with global techniques and seasonal ingredients. You’ll find dishes like honey mustard paneer tikka, rich lentils with curry of the day and mango lassi panna cotta. 633 College St.

7. Tony’s Sourdough Pizzeria

OK, it’s a bit of a cheat — this one’s not in Toronto — but it’s too good to leave off your radar. Opening June 6 in the postcard-pretty town of Elora (just 90 minutes away), Tony’s Sourdough Pizzeria comes from globe-trotting chef Tony Bish, who’s cooked everywhere from Bangkok to New York. Bish will be slinging just 100 pizzas a day, made with a family sourdough starter and toppings like veal sausage, smoked ricotta and roasted fennel. Elora Mews, 45 West Mill St.

8. Kensington Market Tavern

Kensington Market just got cooler. Burdock Brewery, known for its lagers and Grape Ales, has opened a new bar and restaurant beside its original brewhouse. Taking over the former Amadeu’s, the revamped space now houses Kensington Market Tavern, a meat-forward spot serving piri piri chicken, grilled sardines and wings done wet or dry. Expect nods to the old Portuguese haunt — and a sun-ready patio. 184 Augusta Ave.

9. Ju-Raku

Ju-Raku, a new dual-concept Japanese restaurant at Bayview Village, blends sushi and teppanyaki under one sleek, Scandinavian-meets-Japanese roof. The 120-seat space feels like a tranquil hideaway, with natural wood, soft lighting and open design. On one side: refined sushi and omakase. On the other: a teppanyaki grill where chefs sear strip loin and scallops with quiet precision. There’s also a private room for 10. 2901 Bayview Avenue, Unit 101.

10. Made-Rite

This cozy Kensington Market café is earning a name for one of Toronto’s best breakfast sandwiches. Made Rite Coffee’s signature sausage, egg and cheese (SEC) is a local favourite: fluffy eggs, melted cheese and sausage on a soft bun. The Hollywood Club—chicken salad meets BLT—is another standout. Add banana bread or a banana chocolate cookie and you’ve got breakfast (or lunch) sorted. 68 Wales Ave.