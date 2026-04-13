Toronto is about to get its first taste of the viral Japanese three-patty steak experience

Boru, a new Japanese spot dedicated to hambāgu, is setting up on Adelaide Street West. The restaurant introduces a super popular dining style which has been drawing queues in Tokyo for years, focusing entirely on the craft of the patty rather than the bun.

Early word from media previews suggests a tightly focused experience that’s all about the beef.

Ditching traditional table service, Boru centres around a circular counter where diners are seated at an open chef’s table. In the middle, cooks grill fresh-ground beef patties over open flames, serving them one at a time so each bite arrives at peak temperature.

The menu is tightly streamlined. For a flat price of $38, Boru serves a set meal of three hand-crafted patties, miso soup and unlimited rice, and the experience follows a specific progression.

The first patty is served plain, meant to be enjoyed with just salt and pepper to highlight the quality of the grind and the charcoal char; the second comes with grated daikon and ponzu — a bright, citrusy palate reset that adds depth to the richness of the meat; and the final patty is the TKG (tamago kake gohan) finale: diners crack a fresh egg, strain out the white to keep only the yolk, then place it over the patty and a bed of fluffy rice.

The entire experience at Boru is tech-forward right from the start. Guests order and pay via a digital kiosk before taking their seats. The counter is also stocked with a variety of spices and house-made sauces, letting diners fine-tune flavours between each stage of the meal.

While the name sounds Western, hambāgu is a Japanese-style beef patty that sits somewhere between a burger and a meatball. It comes from yoshoku, a style of Japanese cooking inspired by Western dishes, but adapted over time into something its own. Made with minced beef, onions and panko, it’s softer and juicier than a typical burger patty.

With no official launch date yet announced, the only way to catch the first sizzle is to watch for Boru’s social media reveal.