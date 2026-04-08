Katy Perry gives fans a new peek at Justin Trudeau in latest Instagram photo dump

Katy Perry is giving fans another peek at her relationship with Justin Trudeau, this time through a playful Instagram carousel. On Tuesday, the Firework singer, 41, shared a post that included a photo of the former Canadian prime minister, 54, alongside a mix of more intimate snapshots from her life. Perry captioned the carousel, “Never knew karma could be so rewarding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Also tucked into the carousel were pics of a teacup goldendoodle sitting in a hat, behind-the-scenes tour moments, a sweet photo with her daughter, a video of Perry riding a bike along the beach and a few silly snapshots, all very demure, very cutesy.

But it’s her relationship with Trudeau that has everyone talking.

“I love your love with Justin,” one stan wrote, while another joked, “When “taking Canada” has a completely different meaning.”

The pair were first spotted dining together at the upscale Montreal restaurant Le Violon in July 2025 during a period of transition for both. Trudeau had separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie, in 2023, and stepped down as Liberal leader and Prime Minister in early 2025, while Perry had ended a nearly decade-long relationship with actor Orlando Bloom.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in December and have since appeared in a series of increasingly personal posts, including a March carousel where Perry joked about their age gap after the two compared their “biological age” results on date night (Katy’s biological age is 33.1 while Trudeau’s is 43).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

According to PEOPLE, the two are navigating a long-distance dynamic while balancing their schedules. In March, a source told the publication that “the priority for both of them is stability for the kids,” noting that they travel whenever they can to spend time together. “Katy and Justin have had to be flexible to make the relationship work.”