Jurassic Park is back for the Raptors playoffs and here’s how to score free tickets

The Toronto Raptors are heading into a first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers after clinching the No. 5 seed in the East and their first playoff berth since 2022. But what fans are really looking forward to is Maple Leaf Square once again turning into “Jurassic Park” for the 2026 playoffs!

Raptors tailgates are coming back for every playoff game, including away games, allowing fans to gather outside Gate 6 at Scotiabank Arena to watch on the big screen. Bonus: it’s free, and fans can expect the usual playoff-party extras, including live programming, giveaways, activations and special guests.

All you need is a mobile pass to get into Jurassic Park, with passes available exclusively through the Raptors app. Fans can enter a draw for up to two free, non-transferable passes per game through Raptors Fan Access via the app starting at 9 a.m. ET the day before each confirmed playoff game. The draw closes at noon, and winners are notified at 1 p.m.

Once you’ve got a pass, head over on time as there will be hundreds of other fans in the crowd! Jurassic Park opens two hours before each game, and gates close after halftime. Fans heading downtown should also expect some traffic changes around the arena, with Maple Leaf Square closed to vehicles throughout the playoffs and nearby Bremner Blvd subject to game-day closures when a tailgate is planned.

And look out for other perks in the coming weeks! The Raptors are teaming up with The Coffee Party for Full Court Press, a daytime kickoff event inside Scotiabank Arena’s broadcast studio and concourse with live DJs, food, giveaways and yes, lots of coffee.

Inside the arena, fans will be encouraged to be in their seats for tip-off to take part in the Red Takeover: a special playoff moment where a QR code transforms phones into a sea of red, lighting up the arena in Raptors colours as the team takes the court. Two tailgate fans will also be upgraded into the game, while home playoff crowds can expect special-edition shirts or rally towels, clappers on every seat, and other surprise giveaways throughout the run.

Digital avatars and player cards will also be huge this year. During the playoffs, fans can create personalized Raptors-themed avatars through Fan Access and share them on social media, then turn those into keepsake player cards at Fan Card booths during home playoff games!

And because no Toronto playoff frenzy is complete without themed food and merch, Real Sports Bar & Grill is getting involved too, rolling out Raptors-themed menu items like Jurassic Nachos with purple and red chips and a 3-Point Play Burger with triple smash patties. Then head to Real Sports Apparel for a limited-edition 2026 Raptors Playoffs collection that includes an authentic on-court We The North T-shirt, a Peace Collective fan top, new headwear and accessories.

If you’re keeping an eye on the watch parties, the first tailgate is set for Saturday, April 18, at 11 a.m., ahead of Toronto’s 1 p.m. Game 1 matchup in Cleveland. Follow @raptors for more info.