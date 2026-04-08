Where to find the best breakfast at Union Station Toronto

Union Station is one of the busiest spots in the city. And if you’re there every week — commuting, heading to school, or just passing through — you know the routine. You need something quick, but still worth eating.

The good news is that there’s more here than the usual grab-and-go. Think good coffee, fresh pastries, proper breakfast sandwiches and a few options that will actually keep you going through the morning. So whether you’ve got five minutes or a bit of time to spare, you can find a breakfast that fits your routine and feels like a real start to the day.

Here are the best spots to grab some breakfast at Union Station.

Egg Club

Egg Club is the best reason to actually look forward to the Union Station shuffle. Their Japanese egg sandwiches use toasted shokupan, which is basically the softest milk bread ever. You get a thick, folded omelet that’s way more satisfying than a typical fried egg. Throwing a hash brown inside is the smartest thing you’ll do all morning. The crew is fast enough to handle the rush, so you won’t be late for your first call.

Harvest Clean Eats

Harvest Clean Eats is basically a wellness intervention for your morning commute. It’s the go-to spot for when you want to feel like a functioning adult who eats actual greens instead of someone just surviving on caffeine. They swap the usual not-so-healthy fare for high-protein, scratch-made meals that won’t require a mid-morning nap. Options include sourdough avocado toast and breakfast burritos packed with fresh house-made sauces. Even the plant-based crowd is covered with a delicious tofu scramble.

WVRST

If a croissant feels a bit too polite for a Tuesday morning, WVRST is the unconventional saviour of the Union Station commute. It isn’t a traditional breakfast spot, which is exactly the point. Instead of the usual muffin-and-coffee routine, you’re grabbing a sausage on a bun or a warm, salty soft pretzel. With options ranging from pork to vegetarian, it’s a filling way to start the day.

Hazukido

Hazukido makes a strong case for skipping breakfast and just getting a croissant. The bakery turns out pastries built on a 72-hour process — crisp, flaky, and airy in all the right ways. The lineup covers the classics, but it’s the less-expected flavours like truffle or salted egg yolk, that keep things interesting. There are croissant sandwiches if you’re craving something more substantial, but we suggest keeping things simple.

Pilot Coffee Roasters

If you actually care about your caffeine, skip the generic cups and head to Pilot Coffee Roasters They roast their own beans, which means your latte or Nitro Cold Brew will actually taste like coffee. The cheddar and herb scone is the standout if you need a quick snack. The real pro move is using the app to order ahead so you can grab your drink and keep moving without the wait.

Paramount Fine Food

Paramount is the best detour for anyone bored of the usual breakfast options. Forget the bagels; go for the manakeesh—flatbreads topped with zaatar or cheese. If you want to avoid a sugar crash, the labneh and fava beans are the savory heroes of the food court. The pita is fresh and the service is fast, making it an easy win when you’re in a hurry.

Biscotteria Forno Cultura

Forno Cultura is the stylish shortcut that makes a morning trek feel much more civilized. Their version of ham and cheese is a total upgrade, using prosciutto cotto and emmental on soft olive oil brioche. If you’re already reading emails on your phone, the Treccia Salata is the perfect handheld, salty braid for the walk. Those sourdough focaccine Barrese are also a great savoury antidote to the usual station sugar rush.