Toronto Tempo solidify roster with Kiki Rice and Kia Nurse

The Toronto Tempo made history last night by picking Kiki Rice sixth overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

The former UCLA Bruins player became the first-ever draft selection for Toronto’s new WNBA team, a major milestone for the organization.

Rice was one of three UCLA players taken in the top six, following Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez. During her senior season she averaged 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, Rice played a key role in leading the Bruins to a national championship while posting career-best shooting numbers.

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Rice brings an impressive résumé to Toronto, including All-American honours and multiple Big Ten awards.

The Tempo also added Teonni Key, Saffron Shiels and Charlise Dunn later on.

The college draft followed the team’s earlier expansion draft last week in which the Tempo chose from a list of experienced WNBA players left unprotected by their teams.

Rice will join a backcourt that already features experienced guards chosen in that draft such as Marina Mabrey, Julie Allemand and Brittney Sykes.

The homecoming is on 👀🇨🇦 Kia Nurse is reportedly signing with the Toronto Tempo, per @chelsealeite. pic.twitter.com/bE1jZCBwcS — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) April 14, 2026

And the Tempo didn’t stop with Rice. On Tuesday morning, the team announced another major addition: the signing of Kia Nurse.

Nurse is one of Canada’s best-known and most highly decorated basketball players with a long WNBA career and multiple Olympic appearances with the women’s national team. Not to mention, her work as a Toronto Raptors broadcaster.

“Kia represents everything this franchise stands for,” Monica Wright Rogers, General Manager of the Toronto Tempo said in a statement. “She’s a world-class athlete, a proven professional, and someone who has helped grow the game in Canada at every level. Having a Canadian player of her stature join Canada’s first WNBA team is incredibly special, and it reinforces our commitment to building a team the entire country can rally behind.”

It is a great move by the team.