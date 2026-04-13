One of Toronto’s favourite streets could go car-free this summer under a new program

One of the most fun and lively roadways in the city could be getting even better with a new project that would see a stretch of Church Street go car-free this summer.

The City has proposed a Church Street Pedestrianization Pilot, which would temporarily close the roadway to through traffic between Wellesley St E and Alexander St from June 19 to Aug 21, creating a pedestrian-first zone in the heart of the Church-Wellesley Village!

Right now, the City only has processes in place for street closures due to construction or street events, but longer-term closures come with different challenges that require unique solutions that need to be tested (hence, the pilot).

The goal is to create safer conditions for pedestrians, support local businesses and make more room for people to gather in one of downtown’s best-known public meeting places (imagine more space for walking, sitting and making the most of shaded areas). The inspiration behind this project comes from Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest in Montreal, QC. That pilot was tested for several years and has resulted in a stretch being permanently designed for seasonal pedestrianization.

In Toronto, the Church-Wellesley Village Business Improvement Area developed a Streetscape Masterplan, which will help guide the design and operation of the reconstruction, as well as help shape the City’s broader pedestrianization policies and guidelines.

The Village has deep roots in Toronto’s 2SLGBTQ+ history, so the pilot coincides with two major moments this year: The 519’s 50th anniversary and the City’s proposed Cultural Districts Program, which would begin by recognizing Church-Wellesley as one of the city’s first official cultural districts.

For now, the proposal is still in the public feedback phase. The project’s estimated cost is between $50,000 and $80,000, with funding coming through sponsorships and grants, and residents are encouraged to fill out a survey or visit ExperienceTheVillage.ca to sign the petition and share their thoughts.

The project has been in the planning phase since Nov 2025, and is scheduled to go before Toronto and East York Community Council on April 30, followed by City Council on May 20. If approved, the pedestrianization pilot would run from June 19 to Aug 21, with a debrief and evaluation period expected in Nov 2026.