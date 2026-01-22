Toronto Tempo’s WNBA era officially has a start date: Everything you need to know

Toronto’s newest pro team just put a big red circle on the calendar! The Toronto Tempo have announced their inaugural regular-season home opener for Friday, May 8, 2026, when they’ll host the Washington Mystics at Coca-Cola Coliseum as part of the WNBA’s opening night slate.

It’s a milestone moment not just for Toronto, but for women’s sports in Canada: the Tempo will be the WNBA’s first franchise outside the U.S., launching in the league’s 30th season.

If you’re Tempo-curious, here’s what to know about the team, the biggest dates and how to score tickets.

Wait, so who are the Toronto Tempo?

The Tempo are Toronto’s WNBA expansion team, awarded in May 2024. The team is based in Toronto, but the league has positioned the franchise as Canada’s team, with an inaugural schedule that includes home games in Toronto, as well as in Montreal and Vancouver!

The “Tempo” name was officially unveiled in late 2024 after a public engagement process that drew more than 10,000 submissions, with team leadership framing the brand around rhythm, pace and the pulse of the city.

A look at the Tempo’s first season

The WNBA’s 2026 regular season runs from May 8 to Sept. 24, 2026, and each team will play 44 games (22 home and 22 away), with each opponent facing Toronto three times over the season. According to the WNBA, opening night (May 8) will feature three games, so Toronto’s debut is one of the headline events kicking off the 2026 season.

Toronto’s home dates are spread across four venues, with the majority played at Coca-Cola Coliseum: 15 games at Coca-Cola Coliseum (Toronto), three games at Scotiabank Arena (Toronto), two games at the Bell Centre (Montreal) and two games at Rogers Arena (Vancouver).

Key dates to look out for

If you’re hoping to catch the Tempo in a huge setting, three games are slated for Scotiabank Arena: June 27 vs. the Phoenix Mercury, July 30 vs. the Minnesota Lynx and Aug. 18 vs. the Indiana Fever.

The Commissioner’s Cup takes place June 1–17 (with the title game on June 30). Toronto will also have a nine-game home stretch from June 25 to July 20, followed by the WNBA All-Star Game Weekend in Chicago (July 24 and 25).

Click here for the full schedule!

Who’s on the Toronto Tempo?

This part’s still in motion! The league and players’ union are still working through collective bargaining. According to Reuters, there’s currently a moratorium on league business, like free agency (and the league hasn’t yet been able to hold an expansion draft for the new franchises in Toronto and Portland). We do know that a couple of notable celebs, like Serena Williams and Lilly Singh, have joined the Tempo’s ownership group, with the legendary Sandy Brondello as the team’s first head coach.

How to get tickets

The on-sale date for single-game tickets hasn’t been announced yet, but it’ll be shared closer to the start of the season! Head to the Tempo website to sign up for notifications and presale access. Die-hards can also join the Tempo Fan Club for presale access before the general public.

For season ticket membership, fans have to drop a $100 standard season ticket waitlist deposit (or $250 premium) per seat, with up to four deposits per person/entity. The team also offers special ticket offers for large groups, whether it’s a night out with friends, family, coworkers or a community organization.