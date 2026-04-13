Matty Matheson’s role in upcoming ‘Toy Story’ movie proves there really is nothing he can’t do

There might be nothing better than hearing about a new Toy Story movie, but what about hearing that an iconic Toronto voice will be part of the fifth addition of the iconic franchise?

Everyone’s favourite Toronto restaurateur, Matty Matheson, took to Instagram to share the news that he’ll be voicing character Dr. Nutcase in Toy Story 5, slated to come out this June in cinemas.

Matheson shared a first look of the movie, captioning his post: “ITS DOCTOR NUTCASE TO YOU!!!! A DREAM WITHIN A DREAM!!!”

Dr. Nutcase’s role in Toy Story 5 is still yet to be revealed. However, in the trailer, he appears to be a peanut-shelled toy who’s stuck hanging from a tree, discovered by Woody and Bo Peep.

Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toy gang make their return this summer as they face their biggest threat yet: electronics taking over playtime. The toys reunite to take on Lilypad, a tablet that stops Bonnie from playing with them.

In the previous Toy Story 4, Woody went off to save abandoned toys, but is called back in to deal with the challenge.

This isn’t the first time Matheson has been out of the kitchen and on the screen. He’s best known for portraying Neil Fak on FX’s The Bear and has made an appearance on CBC’s Workin’ Moms. He’s also co-hosted a wide range of food shows such as Dead Set on Life and It’s Suppertime!

Earlier this year, he released the latest season of his unfiltered and hilarious cooking show, Just a Dash, on Netflix after the streaming service picked up the rights to his YouTube series.

Matheson isn’t a stranger to voicing animated characters either. He previously voiced Sauce Boss in Big City Greens for Disney+, ahead of his Toy Story debut.

It’s been a tough couple of months for the celebrity chef; Bar Clams, Cà Phê Rang (which Matheson co-owned with chef Rang Nguyen) and the Avenue Road Maker Pizza location all closed within months of each other. However, his popular burger spot, Matty’s Patty’s, is still thriving in the city (and with a second location in California), while Rizzo’s House of Parm continues to make waves in Fort Erie.

And just a few weeks ago, he launched 9,500-square-foot restaurant The Iron Cow Public House out in Hamilton.

While we’re loving everything Matty Matheson cooks up in the kitchen, we’re excited to see what he’s cooked up in the recording booth as Dr. Nutcase! Who knows — maybe a voice acting career is in his future (once he’s done with the final season of The Bear, of course). Toy Story 5 is in theatres across the country starting June 19.