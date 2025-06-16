The 10 best things to do this week in Toronto

Spring is here and the city is alive and well with plenty of arts, shopping, food and more to enjoy! From a jazz festival all over the city to outdoor music and art crawls, here are 10 things to do in Toronto this week.

If you’re looking for more things to do in Toronto, check out our Instagram page, @streetsoftorontodo.

Dance it out at Toronto Jazz Fest

Beginning this Friday and running until June 29, the Toronto Jazz Fest is taking over the city. There will be concerts happening all over Toronto, including some incredible outdoor and free performances from Broken Social Scene, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and so many more!

Have fun at a summer carnival

Kick off the official start of summer with the Fairbank Summerfest! This lively community festival features local vendors, live music, food trucks and plenty of family-friendly activities. Enjoy a sidewalk sale, free rides, a super dogs show and all kinds of delicious treats from Friday to Sunday.

Experience a Knives Out-inspired dinner party

Back this Friday is a one-of-a-kind dinner party experience — in collaboration with Netflix. Called The Perfect Bite, this murder mystery dinner experience is set in the universe of the Knives Out film series and will feature a delicious set menu and some very dark secrets for you to uncover.

See a free movie in the park

Summer also means the season of drive-ins and other kinds of outdoor movies — including arguably the city’s favourite, the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show. Don’t miss the tail end of opening week, with a screening of I Saw the TV Glow on Monday and one of Clueless on Tuesday, all happening at Fort York for free!

Shop around at an art fair

On Saturday and Sunday, there’s the amazing Rosedale Art Fair, where over 90 established and emerging artists will show and sell their work. And, after a record number of artist submissions, the fair is expanding this year, spanning both Ramsden Park and just outside the iconic LCBO Summerhill.

Catch the first night of summer music in the garden

This Friday, one of the most popular music series in the city kicks off — Summer Music in the Garden. This intimate live free music experience by the waterfront happens at the Toronto Music Garden and features so many incredible performances, including the opening night performance celebrating Indigenous music, “Matriarchs and Melodies” on Saturday.

Go on a vintage crawl

There are so many vintage hubs in the city (aren’t we lucky), including the incredible Riverside. Take a tour through seven iconic vintage and second-hand spots in the neighbourhood on Friday as part of the Riverside Vintage Crawl — all shops will stay open late from 6–9 p.m. so you can shop around, enjoy some complimentary snacks and drinks and even save on the tax.

Attend a roller drag ball

There are almost too many amazing Pride events happening in Toronto to keep track of — but one of the most fun ones is happening on Wednesday! Skates & Sounds: Roller Drag Ball combines roller skating, drag shows and live music and is completely free.

See your favourite artist in concert

On Monday, Ledisi performs at Massey Hall, and on Tuesday, Hauser performs at Budweiser Stage. Then, Simple Minds takes over on Wednesday, followed by Three Days Grace and Volbeat on Thursday. Also on Thursday, Counting Crows take the stage at Great Canadian Toronto. The weekend features some major names, including City and Colour at Budweiser on Friday, The Roots at Rebel and Broken Social Scene at History on Saturday, and finally Keith Urban, also at Budweiser Stage, on Sunday.

