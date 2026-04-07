The most exclusive omakase in Toronto right now is actually a dessert flight

Toronto has no shortage of omakase experiences, but Denovia is taking the Japanese chef’s-choice dining style in a much sweeter direction. Traditionally, omakase refers to a fixed-price, chef’s-choice meal where diners leave the selection up to the chef. But at Denovia, that idea shows up as a monthly Dessert Omakase, so guests can indulge in an intimate, multi-course dessert experience that swaps sushi for plated sweets and drink pairings.

Each Dessert Omakase includes three dessert courses, all crafted with seasonal inspiration, and three non-alcoholic drink pairings designed to complement and elevate each bite. The menu changes each month, like this month’s Sake Dessert Omakase, with sake infused into the desserts themselves rather than simply served alongside them! Every gathering feels intimate, exclusive and deeply immersive (rather than just an excuse to indulge in sugary treats).

Seats are limited, so it’s probably a good idea to book as early as possible. The experience goes for $60 plus a 20 per cent service charge, with a $30 deposit required. April’s omakase experience sold out within six hours, but guests are invited to join the waitlist for a private booking link before reservations are released publicly.

And Denovia is more than just a spot for dessert omakase! The Yonge Street space is Toronto’s premier holistic space that blends café service with treatments and modern wellness. In addition to omakase, it also hosts a guided sound bath experience where guests can simply lie down, breathe and let the harmonic Himalayan singing bowl frequencies do the work. The space offers non-invasive radiofrequency therapy, which is said to support pain relief and overall body vitality, as well as targeted IV drips, non-invasive scans to reveal stress, and different forms of therapy, like wave activation, deep thermal therapy, and moxibustion (this is a traditional healing method that uses the warmth of high-quality mugwort (Ai Ye) to stimulate meridians and acupuncture points!).

Denovia Canada is located at 2656 Yonge St.