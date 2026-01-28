The rise and fall of recent Matty Matheson restaurants shows fame isn’t enough

For years, Matty Matheson’s name alone could draw crowds, headlines and instant credibility. But after multiple Toronto restaurant closures in quick succession, it’s clear that even the city’s most recognizable food personality isn’t untouchable.

In November 2025, Bar Clams, Matheson’s East Coast–inspired diner on Dundas West, shut down. The restaurant drew on maritime nostalgia and family history, serving oysters, donairs and diner staples inspired by his grandfather’s Blue Goose. Despite the initial fanfare it quietly closed less than a year after opening.

Then, just a few weeks ago 2026, Cà Phê Rang — the Vietnamese restaurant Matheson co-owned with chef Rang Nguyen near Spadina and Queen — announced it would close later this month as its lease came to an end. Unlike Bar Clams, the restaurant had been operating since 2021 and had built a loyal following for its phở and bánh mì, along with its exemplary customer experience.

Maker Pizza, another Matheson-associated venture, recently closed its Avenue Road location. The brand remains active and continues to expand at other Toronto locations, but the closure adds to a string of restaurant exits bearing Matheson’s name.

On their own, none of these closures are shocking. Toronto restaurants open and close with regularity. Taken together, and paired with earlier shutdowns like Fonda Balam in 2024, they highlight how even celebrity backing can’t always keep a business afloat.

That doesn’t mean Matheson’s empire is collapsing. He remains a co-owner of multiple active restaurants, including Matty’s Patty’s and Rizzo’s House of Parm, and continues to expand beyond Toronto. His Hamilton project, The Iron Cow Public House, recently opened inside the city’s new arena, and his media career is still strong.

What has changed is the environment these restaurants operate in. High rents, tighter margins, labour shortages and cautious diners have made longevity harder to achieve — even for well-known names.

If there’s a lesson from Matheson’s recent closures, it’s not that his involvement is a liability. It’s that Toronto has become a city where even fame can’t protect a restaurant from financial pressures.