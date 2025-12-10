Netflix just scooped up the rights to Matty Matheson’s wild YouTube cooking show ‘Just A Dash’

Matty Matheson’s chaotic YouTube cooking show is officially heading to Netflix. The streaming service has acquired exclusive global rights to Season 3 of Just A Dash and will also be the new home for Seasons 1 and 2. All three seasons are set to drop globally on Netflix on Jan 20, 2026.

If you’ve somehow missed it, Just A Dash is Matheson’s deeply unserious (yet genuinely useful) cooking series where the restaurateur/actor makes complex dishes with friends in his home kitchen, but in a super messy, hilarious way.

It first aired on YouTube in 2019, so the show helped launch Matheson’s career as a digital-era food star long before he was stealing scenes as Neil Fak on The Bear.

Season 3 comes with a new twist. According to the official logline, “With the Matheson house now off limits, Just A Dash hits the road, forcing Matty and the crew to scramble through a surreal, messy, hilarious culinary roadshow with no kitchen and no plan.”

Matheson and Chris Wardle return as executive producers, with Wardle directing and co-writing alongside Matheson. Wardle has also been a key creative partner on related projects like Matty and Benny Eat Out America, while Matheson has expanded his empire with everything from acting to cookbooks and restaurants (oh, and serving as a mentor to Canada’s top chef).

“Just a Dash Season 3 is possibly the most insane TV show ever created in the culinary world. You’re welcome and good luck,” Matheson said in a statement.

A first-look trailer for Season 3 is already live on YouTube, offering quick flashes of on-the-road mayhem, a couple of spilled ingredients, Matheson picking up an oversized egg and what looks like a big king crab over a pot. There’s plenty of shouting and, of course, a few bleeped-out swear words, so the kind of barely controlled madness fans have come to expect.

“Nothing can shake me. I stand behind a counter and cook,” Matheson says in the trailer. “It’s that easy.”

Seasons 1-3 of Just A Dash will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide starting Jan 20, 2026.