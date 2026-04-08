KitKat truck and security convoy wheel sweet treats through Toronto following robbery

Last month, 410,000 KitKat chocolate bars were stolen in Italy. But, the chocolate brand knew the old adage about life and lemons, and flipped the script making news for a marketing stunt hiring a security convoy for its KitKat truck in Toronto.

If you spotted a convoy of black SUVs escorting a transport truck through downtown Toronto this week, it wasn’t a political motorcade — just a top secret chocolate delivery.

The sweet stunt was complete with flashing lights, suited guards, and a truck rolling along Yonge Street and the Gardiner.

The campaign was created by Toronto advertising agency Courage.

“Rather than relying on heavy messaging, we tapped into a distinctly Canadian sensibility, an inside joke audiences could immediately understand and participate in. No explanation needed: just a KitKat delivery truck, fully escorted as if it were high-value cargo.” said Joel Holtby, founder and co-CCO, Courage.

In addition to the convoy, KitKat also posted a tongue-in-cheek job notice on social media seeking security guards with “big break energy” to protect “high-value, high-profile assets.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KITKAT Canada (@kitkatcanada)

As a result of the events, a social media video showed a chocolate truck under heavy guard, flanked by presidential-style SUVs, making its way through Toronto traffic went viral.

Rather than issuing a dry corporate statement about the robbery, KitKat’s Canadian team opted for something clever: a joke, and a spectacle on the streets of Toronto.

The stunt made headlines around the world.